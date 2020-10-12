Meghan Markle SLAMMED For Claiming She Is 'The Most Trolled Person'

Meghan Markle is undoubtedly one of the most popular members of the Royal Family. But being a royal in the age of the internet also has its downside, and the Duchess of Sussex is made aware of it.

In a virtual chat for "Teenage Therapy" podcast in celebration of World Mental Health Day, the 39-year-old former actress-turned-royal opens up about her experience of being subjected to online scrutiny.

During Meghan's candid conversion with the group of California-based teenagers, the Duchess said that while the internet is a great place to connect with people, it could also be a room that could cause isolation.

Meghan then remembered a massive internet trolling she received back when she was on maternity leave after giving birth to her now 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," Meghan said.

"Now, eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby," she added.

Meghan claims that the experience felt like "unsurvivable."

"But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big you can't even think about what that feels like," Meghan explained.

"Because I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25 if people are saying things about you that are untrue, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging," she added.

The Duchess of Sussex told the listeners that while their experience may differ from others experiencing online abuse, she said they know how the hurt and isolation feel.

Absurd Claims?

After Meghan's statement went viral on social media, one of the Sussexes notorious critic slammed the Duchess, saying she got her data wrong.

In an episode of "Good Morning Britain," veteran journalist Piers Morgan mocked Meghan Markle for claiming she was the most trolled person in 2019. He claims that the British pop star Adele and reality TV star Gemma Collins were the most trolled celebrities.

Piers explained that Adele received more online hate when she started losing weight, while Gemma is the "most trolled famous face," and Meghan only landed on the third spot.

Morgan also took a swipe from Meghan's legion of fans and said, "I get the most trolls from Meghan Markle fans."

"The tone-deafness is remarkable. Are you OK in your Santa Barbara mansion?" he added.

Trolls React

Aside from Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle haters also flock on Twitter to slam her claims of being the most trolled person on the internet.

"Meghan Markle reveals the abuse she suffers as 'most trolled person in the world' What a load of codswallop!" one Twitter user wrote.

Other also likened Meghan's audacity to US President Donald Trump's

"Donald Trump won't be happy that Meghan Markle claims to be the most trolled person. He wants to be the best at everything #LooseWomen," another one commented.

One user noted: "She might hate Trump, but she matches him on the self-delusional narcissist Richter Scale."

