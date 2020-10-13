Cardi B Getting Back With Offset After Steamy Kiss? The TRUTH!

A few weeks after Cardi B announced that she is already divorcing Offset, the two engaged in real action again.

Last month, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, claiming that their marriage is already broken and irreparable. She specifically highlighted that no reconciliations would happen again.

However, people witnessed the two kissing each other during the 28-year-old "WAP" singer's birthday party.

On Saturday, Cardi and Offset reportedly exchanged raunchy moments during the rapper's mask-free birthday celebration in Los Angeles.

An insider confirmed to E! that the two looked like they never split as they spent the night together. The source also mentioned that the two had a great time after the kissing session.

However, the same source revealed what the real score is following the steamy kiss.

"They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time," the source told the outlet. "She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."

Cardi did not mention any other reasons for their divorce, aside from their relationship being broken already. However, she did clarify that infidelity is not the case this time.

"Sometimes you're just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave," she said, per Cosmopolitan.

Offset Trying To Win Her Back

Aside from kissing Cardi B again amid their divorce, Offset also gave her a mouthwatering present.

The "Rap Saved Me" rapper reportedly gifted her with a Rolls Royce truck. This even features an $8,000-worth of personalized car seat for their daughter, Kulture.

Offset also dedicated a loving birthday message for her, showing that he is really trying his best to win her back.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!," he penned on Instagram." over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!"

Offset then proclaimed that he is lucky to have her every minute, sparking another wave of reconciliation rumors.

Making up their relationship will no longer surprise their fans, though, as they already did it in the past.

To recall, Cardi first announced that she parted ways with Offset in December 2018 and that she was already a single woman. However, two months later, they were back on track again.

Cardi Defended Offset

Of course, this on-again, off-again relationship caused Cardi's fans to slam Offset.

Before her birthday party, Kulture's mom took her dismay in a since-deleted tweet. She said that she would slap anyone who says something bad about her daughter's father.

According to Cardi, if Offset dies, those haters will not raise their daughter nor give her money to support her.

"I don't give a f*ck if you don't like him. I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child['s] father," she said, per People.

Currently, neither Cardi nor Offset has confirmed if they will be back together again, but it certainly looks like its heading to that direction.

