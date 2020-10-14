Melania Trump Details Scary COVID-19 Experience After Son Also Tested Positive

Melania Trump has given an update on her and her family's condition after she and husband, U.S. president Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

Releasing a statement on the White House website, Melania said that the moment she found out that she and the POTUS, as well as the commander-in-chief, all had the dreaded virus, her immediate thought was not for herself but of her son Barron Trump.

Good thing he tested negative.

But her fears did not dissipate. According to the First Lady, like all other parents worried about the pandemic, she could not help but think how long her son would be safe from the virus.

She then said her fears came true when Barron tested positive for a second test. Melania shared that since her son is a healthy teenager in general, he did not suffer any grave symptom from the infection.

Melania now looks at the whole experience in a positive light. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative," she wrote.

Painful Experience

Melania then shared what she had personally experienced as the virus ravaged her body. According to her, she was lucky she really had minimal symptoms compared to others infected by the coronavirus, but the problem is that these symptoms all hit her at once in the days after.

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," she added. To fight these, she chose to take vitamins and eat healthy.

Melania also thanked the medical team that made sure they would pull through from the ordeal: Dr. Conley and his team.

Melania said it felt "unfamiliar" to be cared for as a patient as opposed to being the strong one and encouraging the citizens to stay safe.

This made her gain a lot of insights on the valuable work frontliners and medical staff do. She said a thank you is not enough for the incredible amount of work caretakers and first responders perform in the middle of this pandemic.

Melania Trump on Elections

She also wrote about the upcoming elections, not to encourage people to vote on one side, but to chide how easy it is to be caught up with all the negativity.

President Trump's wife is an optimistic force in this statement. She said she believes that country can overcome COVID-19 as it had overcome many hardships and adversity.

Melania then encouraged people to do everything they can to stay healthy.

Lastly, she announced that she has already recovered, having tested negative for the virus. That said, Melania said she's keen to resume her duties.

This is good news and also a testament that some people can recover without being hospitalized.

It can be remembered that Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that unlike her husband, Melania opted not to get a hospital treatment. Instead, she wanted to be sequestered at the White House residence with vitamins and healthy food.

Some believe Melania could have contracted the virus when she chose to not wear a mask during the first presidential debate.

