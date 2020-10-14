Unstoppable! Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful Message About Violence

After becoming a victim of a recent shooting at the hands of a man she knows well, Megan Thee Stallion had some deep realizations about violence against women.

Now, she is sharing her thoughts because she knows she can help women realize that violence against them is rarely their fault -- but of the whole system that allows men to treat women horrendously and expect them to just take it.

Megan Thee Staliion on New York Times

The "Savage" rapper penned a powerful op-ed for the New York Times about being a victim of violence, something that needs to be heard now more than ever.

Opening the article with her experience of being allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez back in July, Megan Thee Stallion also shut down rumors that she and Lanez are together. She said they are not and was shocked that she landed in such a horrifying place.

"My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted," Megan wrote.

The 25-year-old then revealed that the traumatic experience was effective in helping her see why violence against women occurs, and occurs all the time. First and foremost, it does not happen in a vacuum. It does not happen only to women with abusive male presences in their lives -- husbands, fathers, boyfriends, siblings.

Violence against women does not happen only through their male relationships, she said. Instead, it happens randomly and frequently because males "treat all women as objects," which makes it easy for them to swallow the fact that can be abusive when women started to show some "free will."

Megan Thee Stallion Vows To Fight Women Violence

Megan Thee Stallion furthered that since the shooting incident, she promised to speak up more for women like herself, like Breonna Taylor, and like many more others who are being abused by men.

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police oficers in Kentucky earlier this year and then denied justice by the state's ruling on the case.

Megan Thee Stallion recently used her guesting on "Saturday Night Live" on October 3 to highlight the issue, but she knows it was not enough and could cause some backlash against her.

Hence, she further slammed politicians in her op-ed: "I anticipated some backlash: Anyone who follows the lead of Congressman John Lewis, the late civil rights giant, and makes 'good trouble, necessary trouble,' runs the risk of being attacked by those comfortable with the status quo."

She added that she is not afraid about criticisms at all over her criticizing politicians. America is a free country, said, so it's ridiculous for her how so many people can take offense at the "simple phrase 'Protect Black women.'"

Megan also explained that everyone, including black women, are entitled to their safety and their anger towards the injustice, mistreatment, and neglect they had to suffer.

At present, Tory Lanez arraignment in this shooting case is postponed.

