Merince Kogoya, representing Papua Pegunungan in the Miss Indonesia Universo 2025 pageant, was disqualified after a video surfaced showing her waving the Israeli flag. The video, originally recorded two years ago, recently resurfaced on social media and was widely interpreted as a public display of political support for Israel.

The clip sparked immediate controversy in Indonesia, where pro-Israel expressions are highly sensitive due to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The backlash was swift, leading to Kogoya's removal from the competition.

Responding to the criticism, Kogoya clarified on her Instagram Stories that her gesture was not political but a reflection of her Christian faith.

"I was simply practicing my faith as a follower of Christ by praying and offering blessings, but an old video from my reels went viral with many false interpretations about my beliefs," she said in her statement.

Despite her explanation, the controversy intensified after users pointed out that her Instagram bio still reads, "I support Israel," a statement widely perceived as political given the current geopolitical tensions.

The Miss Indonesia Organization has not released an official statement regarding Kogoya's disqualification.

For its part, the pageant's organizing committee decided to disqualify her because her actions did not align with the values expected of a Miss Indonesia finalist.

According to Jakarta Globe, the decision was widely supported by online public opinion, which emphasized the importance of national representatives understanding and respecting thecountry's humanitarian and political sensitivities.

Kogoya, who was born in Wamena, Papua New Guinea, on August 14, 2005, was removed from her position and is no longer part of the organization. "Miss Papua New Guinea, Merince Kogoya, was sent home last night and will no longer be competing in the Miss Indonesia 2025 pageant," a social media post read.

This incident has rekindled debate about freedom of religious expression and the responsibilities of public figures in Indonesia, especially in international contexts where they are expected to represent the country's values and diversity.

The Miss Indonesia Universe organization has already named the first runner-up of the Miss Papua Pegunungan pageant as her successor, although a formal date for the pageant has not yet been announced.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant will be held on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Arena, Pak Kret, Thailand.