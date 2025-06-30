Charlize Theron made headlines this weekend after taking a playful jab at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish wedding while speaking at her own charity event in Los Angeles.

During the fifth annual Block Party for her Africa Outreach Project at Universal Studios, Charlize Theron, 49, playfully joked about not getting an invite to the billionaire couple's $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," Theron quipped onstage. "But that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

Her comment drew laughter and applause, as many guests knew she was joking, PageSix said.

Charlize Theron later took a heartfelt turn, thanking everyone for standing by her cause and showing support through challenging times.

"Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we're moving backwards fast," she said, highlighting issues such as immigration, women's rights, and gender-based violence. "This isn't just policy, it's personal."

Bezos Wedding Sparks Outrage Despite Quiet Charity Donations

Bezos and Sánchez's wedding, held on the scenic island of San Giorgio Maggiore, attracted about 200 celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The extravagant, three-day event included a pajama party and musical performances from Matteo Bocelli and Ellie Goulding.

However, the high-profile affair was not welcomed by all. Protesters in Venice accused Bezos of exploiting the city and called for him to pay more taxes.

According to DailyMail, Greenpeace unfurled a large banner in St. Mark's Square that read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax."

Despite the backlash, Bezos and Sánchez reportedly made quiet donations to local charities and gifted contributions in their guests' names rather than accepting presents.

Theron, who immigrated to the US from South Africa, has spoken openly about her own journey and passion for justice.

Her nonprofit, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), focuses on supporting youth in southern Africa.

Theron's remarks, while humorous, underscored deeper frustrations about global inequality. The Oscar winner later told the crowd, "Yeah, f—k them," in reference to the current political climate.