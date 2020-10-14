Meghan Markle Gets Honest About Social Media, Calls it an 'Addiction'

Meghan Markle has been really vocal as of late, and it doesn't look like she's stopping any time soon. In her recent virtual summit appearance, the Duchess of Sussex once again spoke her mind freely while discussing the adverse effects of social media to people.

For her part, Meghan compared social media to drug addiction.

Meghan let out her opinion about social media during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit. The event welcomed guests who paid $1,750 each to join the discussion.

"There is something algorithmically that is in there that is creating this obsession that I think is very unhealthy for a lot of people," Meghan said about the use of social media.

The Duchess of Sussex also unrolled her concerns for those who have become obsessed with the platforms. Moreover, she expressed her belief that using social media is now a massive part of everyone's culture, making it an addiction instead.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex warns against the pitfalls of social media addiction during a conversation at the pic.twitter.com/eKpB0U38AW “Something, algorithmically, is creating this obsession.”Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex warns against the pitfalls of social media addiction during a conversation at the #FortuneMPW Next Gen Summit. https://t.co/hhyvMGAoyf — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) October 13, 2020

Seemingly, her opinion was related to what the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma" revealed during its release. As Meghan said, the documentary tackled how the internet created networks to encourage addiction among the public.

Meanwhile, she clarified to Fortune associate editor Emma Hinchliffe that she has long ditched the use of a personal social media account. However, it is worth noting that they had the Sussex Royal accounts, which were only closed down after they officially left their senior royal positions.

Meghan Markle Included Royal Family -- Again

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle managed several social media accounts to promote herself as an actress. She also had a lifestyle blog called "The Tig."

Throughout those years, she constantly updated her fans with her daily life, just like what other celebrities do.

But in 2018, she decided to finally get rid of them soon after she announced her engagement to the Duke of Sussex.

Among those accounts were her Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

The royal couple continued to share updates through the official Sussex Royal Instagram account after their marriage. But Meghan emphasized that they had a special team managing the page.

Again, Meghan included the royal family while talking about social media, referring to it as "the institution."

"We had [an Instagram account] through the institution and our office that was in the UK. But that wasn't managed by us that was a whole team," she divulged.

She then pointed out that her personal choice not to have any social media account after the royal wedding helped her in so many ways.

Meanwhile, before the talk ended, Markle warned the young participants about the lasting effects of social media usage.

Since most of their young guests use social media to create and share content, the Duchess of Sussex advised them to be conscious and responsible while using the platform.

for what it's worth, as of writing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not used any social media site to promote themselves. Instead, they are letting out their voices through virtual summits and interviews.

