Kate Hudson and many more other Hollywood stars are stripping down on Instagram. While fans certainly would not be complaining, one can't but ask: what gives?

What are they doing it for?

Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Dakota Fanning Go Bare for IG

Female stars are baring themselves to support a great cause. In honor of the Breast Cancer Awareness month, stars thought stripping down to the underwear is worth it if it means spreading awareness and raising research funds.

The social media campaign that they are all partaking in is the brainchild of Kit Undergarments and the people behind the brand, Hollywood stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche. The brand was launched in 2019 and has gained a great following.

To raise funds for breast cancer research and spread awareness for the pink month, the brand commits 5% of all of its sales to the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

It does not stop here. The brand will also be allotting an extral $1 each time someone posts a photo in their underwear. To be monitored or counted, photo posters also had to use the hashtag #kitstokickcancer and tag @kitundergarments.

The Women's Cancer Research Fund is part of the larger Breast Cancer Research Foundation, designed not just to support more research on the disease but to also fund education and outreach programs so that one day, early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of women's cancers would become the norm.

Celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana and Dakota Fanning found it easy enough to do, especially since it is for a massive cause that they can relate to.

Hudson was among the firsts to take on the campaign. She shared a snap of herself in a matching pink bra and briefs from Kit Undergarments, all while jumping for joy. Other stars soon followed suit, although Kate's high energy is kind of harder to emulate.

"It's breast cancer awareness month and I'm joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer," Hudson wrote in her post. "Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime!"

Stars and Bodysuits

Other stars chose to get a pink tie-dye bodysuit from the same brand, so they look cute and sexy at the same time as they spread breast cancer awareness.

New mom Katy Perry, Mindy Kaling and Behati Prinsloo are among them. Check out their IG snaps below:

Given that the trend is just starting to pick up steam, expect more celebrities to join the cause and strip down for breast cancer awareness. It is an important cause, and with this viral trend, people hope that it could fuel the fight against the disease affecting hundreds and thousands of women all over the globe.

