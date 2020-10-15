Coconut Oil: 3 Reasons Why it Should Be in Your Skin Routine

For years, coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries has been creating wonders. But aside from the known reasons why you should use it, there are a lot more to know about the miracle product.

Every day and night, people do their skincare rituals. And mind you, it is a very long process.

To give you some background on what the usual skincare routine looks like, here is how people use beauty and skincare products: After cleansing, a toner is a must to brighten one's skin. It will then be followed by a serum and spots treatment. Once done with those things, moisturizer and sunscreen are finally applied.

Sounds really hectic, doesn't it?

Coconut oil exists to save you from this kind of time-consuming and expensive routine. And you just need to try it to experience the following benefits!

Coconut Oil Can Defeat Your Acne!

For people battling pesky pimples, finding the best and safest products can be hard to do.

However, coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries has the power of those beauty products. The difference is that coconut oil delivers its promise.

Studies have shown that this natural product contains high levels of linoleic acid. This can soothe your skin while treating your acne effectively.

Furthermore, it has lauric acid, an antimicrobial property that eliminates acne-causing bacteria on your skin. Once it takes effect, your skin will be less inflamed and more radiant than ever.

Unlike those available beauty products in the market, it has the most natural compound that acts like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. With that said, you will be sure that your skin gets harmless treatment.

Using coconut oil to treat your acne is the safest option yet, so you must try it now!

It Can Act as Cleanser and Toner at The Same Time

As mentioned earlier, people take their time cleansing and toning their skin every day. But with coconut oil, you will no longer have to go through the same lengthy process every time.

By using it as a cleanser for 60 seconds, you will see the difference in an instant. That is an effective double cleansing only coconut oil can do!

Coconut Oil Can Treat Your Skin and Add Hydration

A skincare routine is incomplete if it still leaves your skin dry. It is a good thing coconut oil can also do that job for you.

This natural oil has the capacity to create a protective barrier to your skin, protecting you from UV rays and locking in the moisture on your skin.

So in every use, you will notice that your skin feels smooth and hydrated all day long.

In addition, it has lauric acid that increases collagen production. As we all know, collagen is responsible for maintaining our skin's firmness and elasticity. Thus, we can say goodbye to fine lines and early aging.

If you still haven't try coconut oil, it might be the best time to do it now and enjoy its benefits as early as today!

READ MORE: Coconut Oil as Deodorant? Yes, It Works!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles