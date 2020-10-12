Coconut Oil as Deodorant? Yes, It Works!

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries has been a beauty lifesaver for decades. However, did you know that you can also use it as a deodorant aside from those known miracles?

Rolling deodorant on armpits has been part of a lot of people's daily routine. They all come in different sizes and offer various benefits, as well. Some offer whitening formula, while others promise to keep you dry all-day-long.

However, most of those chemically-formulated deodorants just cannot do the job right. In addition, they have toxic ingredients that can compromise one's health.

For instance, most antiperspirants people often use have aluminum -- a property that is reportedly the cause of breast cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

Fortunately, you do not have to worry anymore. After years of trying every roll-on in the market, coconut oil is there to save you and your health!

What Causes Body Odor and Sweat

Sweating is not something you can prevent. But body odor is your number one enemy whenever it happens.

As you reach the puberty stage and grow older, sweating too much can be an issue, as it causes bacteria to multiply rapidly and result to an unpleasant smell.

Among all parts of the body, the armpits are the most susceptible to this kind of situation. Since these parts have hair, it somehow slows down the evaporation of sweat.

The downside of this process is that it gives bacteria more chances to become smelly substances.

To prevent this from happening, you should let coconut oil take over and make a difference in your life.

How Coconut Oil Can Be Your Armpits' Saving Grace

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries can be your holy grail from this day onwards.

Coconut oil can make your skin smooth enough to prevent substances from blocking your armpits' pores. That way, your sweat will not stay in your private area for too long, thus, preventing odor from developing.

Moreover, this natural product has been proven to have antibacterial and anti-fungal components that help your skin prevent unwanted smell.

Coconut oil can also grant what your expensive deodorants previously promised. Since it has vitamin E and skin-friendly minerals, it can improve your overall armpits' health while preventing it from premature aging.

It means that its antioxidant has the capacity to keep it younger-looking and fresh-smelling all throughout the day.

You may not offer the same amount of attention to your armpits as much as you do to your face. But with the help of coconut oil, you will no longer have a cause for concern.

Coconut oil as a deodorant has tons of benefits that you'll nly get to enjoy if you try it. In order to use it as deodorant, you just need to mix it with cornstarch and baking soda in a bowl, and you are good to go!

This way, you will save your time, money, and your armpits!

READ MORE: Coconut Oil as Beard Oil: Why Every Man Should Try it Next

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles