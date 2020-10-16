Kanye West Divorce: 'Ye Secret Weapon Is 'Diary of Dirt' About Kardashians?

If Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ever divorced, the rapper reportedly has a secret weapon to expose his wife and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to the National Enquirer's October 26, 2020 issue, the 43-year-old presidential hopeful is keeping a "secret divorce diary" to use against Kim Kardashian.

Sources snitched that what the rapper wrote are the nasty things the famous family did, which will surely leave them quaking in their boots.

"Kanye's convinced Kim's about to kick him to the curb and is putting together collateral to crush her and her family if the couple spirals into a $2.2 billion divorce."

The source further spilled, "He's been collecting humiliating details - not only about Kim but her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner too."

The "Jesus is King" hitmaker and his staff are allegedly taping conversations and taking down notes on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality stars.

The source claimed, "He's told pals he'll tell all if he's dragged into court."

Kanye West is said to have no intention of being cast aside without a fight.

"He's filled a file with all their relationship secrets and business deals- and knows what was real and what was faked on the show," the source shared.

The source also mentioned how Kanye knows the truth behind Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, what ties Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and the real time Bruce Jenner wanted to transition to Caitlyn Jenner.

"If they take him to court, Kanye plans to blow the roof off all their darkest secrets," the source revealed.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian 'hypnosis.'

Kim Kardashian is said to be continuing to be "incredibly patient" with her husband.

A source told People, "Their marriage still needs work, but Kim is getting across to him."

Because of their "failing marriage," Globe magazine claimed that they had hired a hypnotist to help sort out their issues.

After all the troubled years and the newest problems they encounter, the Grammy award-winning rapper and the KKW Beauty mogul turned to cutting-edge therapy to enhance other work they are doing on their relationship.

According to experts, hypnosis can help couples re-experience memories in a better light, relax together, and rebuild bonds.

An insider snitched, "They realize with their issues so deep-seated and entrenched, hypnosis is proving a good way of reshaping how and open-minded."

The couple has already reportedly tried different therapies to help them get closer again, but nothing seemed to work.

"Hypnosis was one option they had yet to try. Now, they've started incorporating it into their sessions," the source snitched.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly hoping they could communicate better, empathize with each other, learn to listen, and express their needs, as well as resolve their conflicts without all the screaming.

Rumors?

However, it is best to take these tabloids' stories with a grain of salt.

Mr. and Mrs. West have been the subject of divorce rumors in the past few months following the Yeezy mogul's Twitter rants.

There has also been no confirmation that the power couple is planning on divorcing, though it could be possible after everything that has happened.

