Scary Good! 5 Classic Scary Movies To Binge-Watch on Netflix This Halloween

October has been the unofficial start of the Halloween season.

This is the month where people are designing their houses with creepy decorations while some are on the lookout for possible Halloween costumes.

Unfortunately, this scare season will be quite different from the previous years as the coronavirus health crisis is still prevalent.

The best thing that most of us can do is be at home and entertain ourselves with thrilling movies as a form of escape.

Since the spooky season is just around the corner, here are five spine chilling classic Halloween movies that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

Sleepy Hollow

Directed by Tim Burton, the 1999 gothic supernatural horror film is based on Washington Irving's classic tale "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

The movie features mixed genres such as mystery, horror, fantasy, a hint of gore, and a lot of romance.

Starring Johnny Depp as the New York City detective Ichabod Crane, he was sent to a little village called Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of murders by mysterious Headless Horseman.

Along his quest, he encountered spirits, witches and saw the "Tree of the Dead," which is known to be the Horseman's grave.

He also met Baltus Van Tassel and his second wife, Lady Van Tassel's daughter, as well as the only heir to one of the town's wealthiest farmers, Katrina Van Tassel--who later became his love interest.

The Addams Family

Another Netflix classic Halloween movie is "The Addams Family."

The 1991 black comedy film is based on the fictional characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams in the 1930s.

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the story focuses on the life of the bizarre aristocratic family headed by the patriarch Gomez, played by Puerto Rican actor Raul Julia, and his wife, Morticia, portrayed by Anjelica Huston.

Aside from the two, the eccentric family lives in a gorgeous yet creepy mansion alongside their kids, Wednesday and Pugsley, together with their close family members Grandmama, their butler Lurch, and Pugsley's pet octopus Aristotle, Cousin Itt, and Gomez's long-lost brother Fester.

The Haunting

Before Netflix original's "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and "The Haunting of Hill House," there was the OG "The Haunting."

Directed by Jan de Bont in 1999, the supernatural horror film covers the story of a secluded mansion filled with mystery and an evil spirit out to torment its guests.

As part of his study about insomnia, Dr. David Marrow, played by Liam Neeson, incited his patients Eleanor "Nell" Vance (Lili Taylor), Theo (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Luke Sanderson (Owen Wilson) to participate in the study.

Unfortunately, the guests did not know that Marrow's goal is to study patients' psychological reactions to fear by exposing them to increasing amounts of terror.

Shutter

Released in 2004, the Thai supernatural horror film "Shutter" is considered one of the best classic Halloween movies due to its interesting plot and execution.

The film revolves around the crime committed by a photographer named Tun after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Following the incident, he kept seeing mysterious images on his developed photos. As the creepy encounter continues, his girlfriend, Jane, uncovers a shocking secret.

Valentine

Directed by Jamie Blanks, the 2001 horror-slasher film features four friends starring Denise Richards, Marley Shelton, Jessica Capshaw, and Katherine Heigl, who all received odd Valentine's day cards from a stalker named JM.

As the V-day approaches, they realize that the alleged serial killer might be their former classmate Jeremy Melton, who is now hunting them for revenge.

