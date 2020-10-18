Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account Due to Offset Reconciliation Backlash

After responding and explaining herself to internet trolls, Cardi B has officially deleted her Twitter account.

This was after her confirmation that she and on-again, off-again husband Offset, are back together. The "WAP" hitmaker has also officially called off her divorce.

Social media users were not happy about the 28-year-old's life choices, as she has been getting a lot of backlash for getting back together with the Migos rapper.

But perhaps it was only on Saturday that Cardi had the last straw.

She deactivated her Twitter account just before hopping on her Instagram Live to respond to the backlash.

Cardi B hated being compared to Ariana Grande, saying, "A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm m---------- Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney."

She went on to explain her rocky marriage, saying that she's so tired of trying to express herself to people about her marriage and divorce.

"A f------ court clerk put it out there and because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I got to address it,'" she furiously said.

The "Yellow Bodak" hitmaker was also pissed off how people were harassing Offset and even her.

"I be doing the same s--- that the other people f------ do. But then you all want to call yourself 'fans," she slammed, saying she doesn't care anymore.

"Y'all really sat on Twitter and started harassing my best friend, Ashanti. Ain't nobody gotta do s---. I do whatever the f--- I want to do."

Not Just Offset

Cardi B revealed that she has many more problems in life regarding her career and it's not just Offset that she has to deal with.

"To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now."

The "I Like It" rapper unveiled that she doesn't have a manager, so she has to be at the forefront of negotiating her deals. She even asked her husband for advice because she doesn't know what to do.

Reconciling for the Second Time

Many people believe that Cardi B is being abused by Offset.

But the Grammy-winning artist clapped back at the trolls, saying she isn't.

In a lengthy Instagram Live, she addressed why she wanted to get back with Offset saying calling him her best friend.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. I don't know. It's hard."

Cardi B also revealed she missed canoodling with him and explicitly said she wanted some of Offset's manhood for her birthday.

Offset is "Happy"

After Cardi B filed for divorce on September 15, she and Offset are reportedly giving it another try.

When she called off the divorce, Offset is reportedly "beyond relieved and happy," according to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life.

They said, "He loves Cardi so much and was missing her so bad. Even just a couple of weeks of not seeing her was so hard for him."

The source added, "It was a real wake-up call for him, and it's showed him how important this relationship is for him."

Many fans aren't surprised that Cardi B and Offset are giving it another try, for the second time. However, they now believe that this scenario will likely happen again.

For now, though, their divorce is off.

