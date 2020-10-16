Cardi B Officially BACK With Offset Because Of One Explicit Reason

Cardi B and Offset are officially back together.

After the "WAP" hitmaker has filed for a divorce from her husband of three years.

In now-deleted tweets, the 28-year-old shared a graphic detail about why she is back with the man many believe has emotionally abused and manipulated her.

Responding to a Twitter user who said, "Manipulation is also a form of abuse," Cardi wrote, "Nobody can manipulate me to do s---. I have a choice. When I get tired of the d--- I'll leave. The only thing that brings me back is the d---."

However, the tweets have been deleted. So it's not sure if it was clear to her that it was appropriate to write about a partner.

But it wasn't the first time Cardi B said something explicit about Offset's manhood.

On October 13's Instagram Live, the "Yellow Bodak" singer explained that she's a "crazy b----."

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d---."

During her declaration, the mom-of-one added that what she and her husband have is "dysfunctional," as many relationships exist. However, their romance is just as public.

A court hearing is supposed to happen on November 4, 2020.

Cheater?

Rumors of Offset's cheating have plagued the couple's relationship. In December 2018, they announced their split before reportedly getting back together in 2019.

They have been on-and-off for years, but Offset's infidelity appeared to have been the latest breaking point.

In September, People magazine's source said, "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time, but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby."

"She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough," they claimed.

Another source told E! News said that Cardi B and Offset's lack of trust within their relationship wouldn't have worked.

"Cardi doesn't trust Offset. She's really tired for the last two years and has tried to forgive him."

The source added, "It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal, and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again."

After filing for divorce in Georgia last month, Cardi B revealed why she was divorcing Offset.

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before," she explained.

She also added that it's not because Offset cheated on her or there's a baby on the way.

"That's a whole complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here," Cardi shared.

In one of her Instagram Lives last month, Cardi B has set the record straight in her own words.

"The reason for my divorce is not from none of that s--- from ever before. I got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye," Cardi explained.

"When you feel like things aren't the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

