Chadwick Boseman's Wife Takes Drastic Measure To Protect Actor's Assets

Almost two months after Chadwick Boseman loses his battle against colon cancer, his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward is taking a drastic measure to protect the actor's estate.

According to reports, the 28-year-old widow of Boseman filed a probate case with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County after the "Black Panther" star failed to leave a will before he succumbed to death.

Interestingly, the actor did not care about writing a will considering that he's been battling cancer for the past four years. Maybe Boseman is that optimistic that he will survive the big C.

Based on the court documents obtained by "TODAY," Leward requested the court to give her a limited authority as administrator over her late husband's estate.

The four-page document shows that the 43-year-old actor has left an estimated $938,500 worth of estate, but it is not clear whether he has acquired other monetary of property assets. The court has set a hearing for Ledward's request in November.

Since the couple did not have children during the six months that they were married, his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman were his remaining surviving family members.

Chadwick and Simone's History

The "Marshall" actor and Leward have been in a relationship for five years, but they only decided to tie the knot months before Boseman's death. While the couple has kept their relationship lowkey for the longest time, they did not hide from the public as they were seen in many public events together. The couple was first spotted in public in 2015 at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Boseman first acknowledged his lady love when he won the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture category at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

During his acceptance speech, the actor gave a sweet shoutout to his longtime girlfriend.

"Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," Boseman said.

The couple reportedly got engaged in October 2019 and got married a few months after.

Cancer in the Family

Just recently, the late actor's brother took to social media to reveal his own battle with cancer.

In an Instagram Story entry, Kevin Boseman shared that he has been cancer-free for two years now. He was diagnosed in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.

Kevin said that he only shared his diagnosis with a few people before, but now he wanted to share the good news after having "a year of profound loss and tragedy."

"Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mentally," Kevin wrote, as reported by "Fox Carolina."

"Tomorrow is not promised, and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth," he added.

Kevin also encouraged his followers to seek medical attention immediately if they feel something is not right with their health and bodies.

