Kardashian Heartbreak: Kim Kardashian Details How O.J. Simposon Trial Tore Her Family Apart

Kim Kardashian confessed that OJ Simpson's trial almost ruined her family. The whole discussion can be seen in an upcoming interview on David Letterman's Netflix series.

Kim's Confession

The KKW Beauty mogul was quite open when she was put on the spot by Letterman about how the Simpson trial affected her family.

Whenever she was interviewed in the past, there is a sense that all topics can be touched upon, even sex and politics, except about Simpson.

However, it was different this time, as no topics can be off-limits for the host. Letterman asked Kim to relay how she felt about the murder trial splitting up her parents into two sides.

It can be remembered that the late Robert Kardashian Sr., being part of OJ's legal defense team, sided with the accused. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner sided with the late Nicole Brown Simpson since the two were really close friends.

Kim did not mince words nor heistate speaking about the topic. In the sit-down interview on David's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, premiering on Netflix on Oct. 21, Kim relayed exactly what Letterman was asking of her.

In fact, she gave a very detailed account of how the trial torn down her family (via HollywoodLife).

"The week before that happened we were all in Mexico together at a family trip, the Simpsons and us - then this happening was kind of unimaginable" Kim shared, referring to Nicole's murder in Brentwood back in June 1994.

The former football star was implicated for the murder and was arrested. From prison, he reached out to Kris.

"I remember answering the phone. It was dinnertime and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone and it was a call from jail. It was OJ, and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. I just remember them getting into it. My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings," Kim reminisced.

OJ Simpson's Trial

What happened next was her dad taking one side and her mom taking the complete opposite, which was quite challenging for her to witness. From then up until the trial ended, the whole family suffered because Rob Kardashian Sr. was defending who Kris Jenner was so sure of having murdered her friend.

The trial was highly publicized too, culminating into OJ being acquitted of all charges related to the murders of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. Kim said she and her siblings--Kourtney, Khloe and Rob--all had a hard time in the duration of the trial trying to understand what their parents were doing and feeling.

"We really didn't know what to believe or whose side to take as kids because we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings," she told Letterman.

Kim even recounted how she and Kourtney were taken by their father to one of the court hearings. It was a school day. They saw their mom sitting with Nicole's parents while she and Kourtney were sitting right behind OJ.

Once she looked at her mom, she saw Kris giving them a death stare, prompting her to warn Kourtney not to look at their momager.

But everything is in the past now, because Kris can even be seen laughing along with the audience when Kim made this revelation to Letterman.

Kim is presently studying law and really interested in the topic of prison reform.

READ MORE: Former AC/DC Bassist Has Passed Away

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles