Confidence! Ashley Graham Stuns Fans With Naked Selfie

Ashley Graham is sending a positive message as she bares it all in a steamy Instagram photo.

The 32-year-old runway model stunned her 11.4 million followers with a sultry mirror selfie, posing nude with her arms wrapped across her chest.

"Nakie big girl," she captioned the photo.

With the photo, friends from the industry flocked to the comment section to praise the TV personality for encouraging body positivity.

This includes Danish supermodel-turned-photographer Helena Christensen who wrote, "Naked beautiful girl." Meanwhile, model and "Gone Girl" actress Emily Ratajkowski simply responded, "beauty girl."

Moreover, former Net-A-Porter's Digital Editorial Director Jennifer Dickinson complimented Graham for her bold IG post as she wrote, "Full frontal gorgeousness."

Meanwhile, fans also expressed the same sentiment as they admired the model's confidence and for breaking the stereotype of body image.

"Beautiful a real body," one fan commented, while another user thanked the Sports Illustrated model for being an inspiration to "embrace" and love their body.

"You're so inspirational; I can't even begin to explain it. As a girl who struggles to embrace her body, seeing women like you stand up and embrace your own beauty makes me feel a bit better about myself and my own body. Thank you."

Furthermore, an individual also shared how the photo serves as a reminder that everybody is beautiful in their own ways.

"First: you are so beautiful. Second: you have no idea how this photo, and many others, encourages me. I am literally in tears typing this. Thank you for reminding me that I am beautiful exactly as I am - not as magazines or other media may try to make me think."

Ashley Graham Gets Real with Post-Baby Body

Earlier this year, the Vogue cover girl gave birth to her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin.

Since then, she has been candid about her post-baby transformations and updating her fans with her daily workouts.

Back in August, the plus-size model got real in a very empowering video as she showed off her postpartum stretch marks.

In a short clip, the new mom cupped her hands in the shape of a heart while flaunting her battle scars.

Following this, she received a ton of praise on social media for inspiring women that they are beautiful no matter how their bodies may have changed.

"I love this so much I could cry. Real women have curves, stretch marks, C-section marks; you name it. Thank you for making the stigma disappear," one fan wrote.

The "American Beauty Star" host has been vocal about women empowerment and body positivity.

In her recent campaign with Swimsuits For All, she revealed that she refused to photoshop her photos.

"A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up, and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud," Graham told People.

Furthermore, Ashley Graham said that she wanted "people to see" the real her and to send out a message that everyone should not be insecure with their own skin.

