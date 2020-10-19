Kelly Clarkson Who? 'American Idol' Winner Details Awkward Moment With Fan

Kelly Clarkson revealed a hilarious encounter with a fan who mistook her for another celebrity.

In the recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the Grammy Award winner candidly spoke about her fair share of awkward moments with fans.

Kelly Clarkson Doppelganger?

During the segment called "I'm Awesome At Being Awkward," Clarkson told guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines that someone thought she was Carrie Underwood.

"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Clakrson shared. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song "So Small." 'And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood. And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood."

The "Since U Been Gone" songstress continued and recalled how she played it cool and rode along with the situation.

"I was so embarrassed for her that I just...She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!"

Both Clarkson and the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker came from the reality singing show "American Idol."

The 38-year-old Texas-born singer won the first season of competition while Underwood bagged the fourth season.

Moreover, it appears that it was not the first time that the mother-of-two has been mistaken as the "Idol" alum.

Back in 2016, she told Z100's Elvis Duran and "The Morning Show" how some people confused her as the country singer.

"People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there's nothing about us that's similar, really, except we were both on Idol," she shared, adding: "People are always like, 'I love your song, "So Small," and I'm like, 'Thank you. Thank you, I think you're thinking I'm Carrie Underwood.' It always happens!"

From "American Idol" Contestants To Long-Time Pals

Aside from being in the reality singing competition, the blonde beauties are also long-time friends.

Back in 2018, Clarkson posted a surprise gift she received from Underwood for the launch of her fitness apparel line CALIA.

In the short clip, the singer-songwriter congratulated her fellow "AI" winner for another milestone in her life and even praised Underwood for the "really, really rad" packaging.

"Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I'm just now receiving it because it's been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl! #Calia #FannyPackForTheWin," she wrote while opening the creative cake-styled PR kit.

Kelly Clarkson Dismissed Rumors About Feud With Carrie Underwood

Kelly clarkson also shut down rumors regarding the alleged rift between her and the award-winning country singer.

"Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So, when I saw her, I was like, 'You know what? Let's just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.'"

Clarkson also set the record straight and dismissed the rumors that they were "enemies."

