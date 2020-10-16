Rihanna Net Worth: RiRi Is One of Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women!

Rihanna achieved another milestone in her life after debuting on the list of the richest self-made women in America.

As cited by Forbes, the nine-time Grammy Award winner landed on the 33rd spot alongside other celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and the Queen of Pop, Madonna.

On the other hand, although Kylie Jenner dropped from her billionaire status, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star still has an estimated net worth of $700 million, making her the youngest person on Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

Rihanna Net Worth

This is the first time that Riri made the cut in the highly coveted list of successful female entrepreneurs.

With this, the business magazine also reported that Rihanna's net worth is at an estimated $600 million, which consists of her music sales, her cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty, and her Savage x Fenty lingerie label.

Moreover, the music icon, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has been named as the world's wealthiest female musician for two consecutive years, per Forbes.

In her previous interview with E! News, the 31-year-old R&B singer mentioned that it's a "nice honor," but she will "never get used to it."

Furthermore, in 2019, the Barbadian icon was also hailed as the third highest-paid female singer after raking $62 million.

Music Career

A then 15-year-old Robyn met record producer Evan Rogers in 2003 while he was vacationing in her hometown. RiRi was then introduced to Jay-Z and signed under his label Def Jam.

She made her debut in 2005 with her hit song "Pon de Replay," and the rest was history.

Aside from her chart-topping albums, the "Take a Bow" hitmaker raked millions from her world tours.

Multiple reports cited that she grossed more than $140 million during her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

In addition, Rihanna also gained from tour sponsorships, including her $25 million contract from Samsung during her 2016 Anti World Tour.

Fenty Beauty

Aside from her love for music, the 32-year-old music icon is a self-confessed makeup addict.

In September 2018, she turned her passion to business and launched her own cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty.

During its first few weeks, RiRi's beauty line reportedly earned $100 million in sales. Now, it could reach more than $200 billion by 2025, as cited by Grand View Research.

With Fenty Beauty's success, the multi-awarded singer also made a partnership with the luxury goods group Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) in 2016.

Savage x Fenty

Despite her success, Rihanna is hustling like there's no tomorrow.

In May 2018, the "Rude Boy" songstress launched her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

The Barbados native is the co-owner alongside Los Angeles-based online fashion firm TechStyle Fashion Group.

Just recently, she also made it to the headlines after she launched her jaw-dropping fashion show dubbed as "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2," which premiered on Amazon earlier this month.

She previously told The Associated Press, that the goal of the show is to "give people a little bit of hope" amid the chaos and global pandemic.

