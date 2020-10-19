Cash Before Duty: Prince Harry Slapped With Harsh Criticism From Royal Expert

Prince Harry is accused of abandoning family for cash. According to a royal commentator, this is essentially what the royal did when he stepped back from his royal position.

With the end of the year around the corner, Prince Harry's decision to step back as a royal still hounds many. Some people still could not believe he did that in exchange for a life in California with his wife, Meghan Markle. His reasons were to be financially independent and for Meghan to have a more private life.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already signed quite a massive Netflix deal worth $250 million. This means that he is truly on his way to financial independence. For a commentator, however, it just means that the prince did not prioritize his royal duty above cash.

Speaking with the True Royalty TV (via Express UK), royal expert Dan Wootton revealed that Harry essentially sold his right to complain when people commercialize the royal family. He is already paid; he can no longer grouch if his mother would eventually be commercialized. Wootton added that he thinks the whole thing is actually "sad," but at the end of the day, Prince Harry is his own man capable of making his own decisions.

"I think he has put duty to one side in exchange for cash and it's not something that I will personally celebrate," the expert explained. "Especially when you look at all of the good work he did do with the Invictus Games in the past."

Wootton, however, is worried that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship would become beyond repair because of the latter's deal with Netflix. He is sure that if there are still more programs about Princess Diana as part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deal with Netflix, Prince William would no longer forgive him and the relationship between the siblings would suffer further.

This is not mere speculation, as Wootton said his camp already heard of a possible program about Princess Diana. Prince Wiliam will be pissed if that pushes through becuase when he and Prince Harry did the landmark ITV and BBC series to mark the 20th death anniversary of the People's Princess, they supposedly agreed that this was already going to be the last project linked to their mom.

"They felt they had said everything they had to say about their mother and the death of their mother, and they plan to move on in terms of any televisions projects," Wootton added.

With that said, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once more decided to give a go signal on a program about Diana on Netflix, this would make Prince William angry and keep their tarnished relationship that way forever.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Meghan Markle has already recognized how sour the relationship of Prince Harry with his family had become. This is why she is allegedly willing to stop talking about politics so that no more skirmishes between Prince Harry and the royal family can break out. Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey revealed this, according to the Sun.

