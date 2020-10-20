Kardashian Scare: 5 Most Outrageous Halloween Costumes of the Kardashians

The Kardashians love Halloween, as proven by their history of awesome and spooky costumes over the years.

Just recently, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the season with their take of Vampira and Cruella De Vil.

The Good American founder was wearing a plunging black and white ensemble complete with faux fur and headpiece just like the Disney villain, while the Poosh owner looked stunning in an elegant form-fitting black dress as she donned the 1950s character Vampira.

In addition, the sisters were also joined by Khloe's daughter, True, who was dressed as an adorable dalmatian, rocking a polka dot overall suit.

"Costume ideas? Vampira and Cruella would like to know," Kourtney captioned her Instagram photo.

Over the years, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" members have stepped up their A-game with their headline-grabbing outfits.

From superheroes to iconic celebrities, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie go to extreme lengths when it comes to dressing up for the season.

Having said that, here are the five mose unforgettable Kardashian Halloween costumes of all time.

Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods

Last year, the SKIMS founder sported a "Legally Blonde" Elle Woods, imitating her Harvard admission video essay as she wore her iconic pink dress and signature featured pen.

To complete the look, the Kardashian-West matriarch had her hair in platinum blonde and even had a large bag with a puppy on it.

Khloe Kardashian as Storm

KoKo looked unrecognizable as she slayed her Marvel character in 2018 wearing a black latex bodysuit, silver hair, and colored contacts that gave a major Storm vibe.

According to Glamour, her glam team Justine Marjan and celebrity artist Hrush Achemyan are behind her major transformation.

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

Another remarkable Kardashian Halloween costumes is when Kourtney surprised her fans with her Ariana Grande look.

Kourtney looked like the pint-size singer's long lost twin as she recreated her appearance during "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," wearing the empire cut pink mini dress and thigh-high boots.

She also wore blonde hair and carried a microphone for a full-on Ari vibe.

"God is a woman," she captioned her photo.

Kendall Jenner as a Forest Fairy

The resident Kardashian supermodel looked like she came straight from the runway with her sultry fairy costume.

The Vogue model celebrated her 24th birthday on November 3 with a costume-slash-Halloween party.

Kendall wore a gold feathered dress with matching wings and headpiece. She topped off the look with a barely-there PVC double-strap sandals.

Her party was attended by the whole family and model friends, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kacey Musgraves, and Emily Ratajkowski.

"Forest fairy and friends," she wrote.

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Probably one of the most iconic Kardashian Halloween costumes is Kylie Jenner recreating Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video.

The beauty mogul threw a major 2000 vibe as she donned a striped bikini top and the singer's provocative pants.

Moreover, the Kylie Skin founder can be Xtina's doppelganger with her onpoint hair and makeup.

