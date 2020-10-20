Kendall Jenner 'Not Serious' With Devin Booker? The TRUTH!

Kendall Jenner is one of the many celebrities who have a different, more casual approach to romance.

That's why her current "relationship" with NBA player Devin Booker is making headlines.

The two have been spotted since April of this year, and now, with the year half-way over, Hollywood Life was able to learn that they're taking their just enjoying where they are right now.

A source told the outlet, "Devin and Kendall are still keeping it light and casual because she's a casual dater."

An insider revealed that being in a casual relationship is the supermodel's way of dating, adding, "Anyone she sees she tries to keep it pretty light."

"Kendall dates her and there. She is someone who likes to casually date and keep it light."

Because the 24-year-old brunette travels and works so much, she reportedly knows her worth and wants a guy who would get that.

"She'll do whatever she wants when she wants, and she needs a guy who understands that."

That being said, Hollywood Life's source said that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship is "not at all serious despite the fact that they're still hanging out together."

Last week, another source told Us Weekly that what they have is not serious and that "they're just having fun together."

Though they are dating, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is said to not like being "tied down to one person."

Devin, who previously dated Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, were confirmed to have been hooking up in June, despite reports they started seeing each other two months prior.

"She's talking to a couple of different guys. She has so many men after her. It's crazy."

Kendall Jenner narrowly avoids awkward run in with ex Blake Griffin who plays for NBA Pistons, did not appear to interact with Kendall as he swiftly left Nobu with his crew as she arrives at Nobu with her new beau NBA Suns Devin Booker and sister Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/MbabJzY2z6 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 6, 2020

It's also worth noting that Hollywood Life's source said that Kendall "gravitates toward the athletes always."

Before dating Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner dated Philadephia 76ers star Ben Simmons, whom she confirmed she was seeing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February 2019.

Meanwhile, her mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, called Kendall Jenner "a rude person for years."

In past episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kendall, her sister Kylie and Corey got into a fight during their family trip in Palm Springs.

The tension, however, has only grown between Corey and Kendall.

The highest-paid model called Corey to try to ease the tension they had while she was with him and Kylie in the car.

Corey said that he wasn't trying to fight her because it was the sisters' fight.

"You keep grouping us up like it's us against you," Corey added.

"You're in the right, Corey. You're 100% in the fight," Kendall claimed. "You said 'fuck you' to my face. You can't even say, 'I'm sorry.'"

Then, Corey shot back at Kendall, saying, "You've been a rude person for years. You're an asshole when you feel like it; you get riled up for no reason."

He ranted, "I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologize for nothing."

The Kar-Jenner sister then replied to him that he doesn't even know her.

Kendall said, outraged, "Just because I don't kiss your ass doesn't mean I'm an asshole. I just don't fuck with you. The fact that I can't even get an apology."

