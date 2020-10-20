Pure Love: Shawn Mendes Drops Sweetest Tribute for Camila Cabello

Talk about being an inspiration. Or, talk about being inspired.

In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary on Shawn Mendes titled "In Wonder," the Canadian singer-songwriter shared to the public that every song he has ever written was inspired by his girlfiend, Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello Inspiration

"Every song comes on the radio or something and I'm like everything is about you, they've always been about you," Shawn said as the scenes on the trailer showed Cabello singing on stage.

Apparently, he told Camila this as well, which surprised her.

Shawn relayed further: "She goes, 'What do you mean?' I'm like, 'They're all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote.'"

Apart from sharing his thoughts about Cabello, the new documentary will feature behind the scenes of his recent world tour.

Before the pandemic, Shawn was able to perform in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It was not an easy time in his life, though. In this documentary, he revealed the different kinds of challenges and pressures he has dealt with while striving to balance his personal life and stardom.

In the trailer, Mendes could be heard saying despite showing him on tour, this documentary is not about someone who is a famous musician but about a boy growing up.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Relationship Timeline

The two first met in 2014 after touring together. They were both the opening acts for Austin Mahone. However, they were only thought to be dating when they collaborated on the song "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

The rumors, however, intensified greatly when they worked on the song "Señorita" in 2019.

Cabello and Mendes, nonetheless, might have thought there was no longer a need to hide their relationship because they showed serious PDA repeatedly as time passed by. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced people to stay indoors, the quarantine period brought them so much closer to each other. Unfortunately, Cabello had to go to London to shoot "Cinderella," while Mendes worked on his music once more.

The two never lost touch during this separation, though.

As some fans got worried whether they are still together because they have not seen each other since May, Camila wrote a love letter for Mendes on Instagram after he released a new album, easing some of the fans' fears.

"the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart," Cabello wrote, which means no doubt that they are still together and that their feelings for each other have not dissipated.

