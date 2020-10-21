Queen Who? Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Life as Royals Is Over

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not likely to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and the rest of the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Even though Queen Elizabeth II made it clear to the couplethat they are welcome to come back should their new lives in the United States turn out to be not what they expect, an expert does not think it would ever happen anymore.

According to Robert Lacey, a royal historian and the author of the new royal book "Battle of Brothers," there is no more possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to Britain, especially full time. First, that would be awkward. Second, it would feel threatening to the palace.

That Thing With Meghan Markle

"I don't think we'll ever see them leaving their American base," Lacey said in a recent interview about his new book, per Vanity Fair. "The question is can the monarchy adapt to the challenge of a free-thinking couple and arguably the most charismatic members of the family or will they shut them out of the picture?"

In his book, Lacey argued that the royal family never truly got to understand how to deal with Meghan Markle because she was not allowing anyone to just "handle" her. Lacey described Meghan as forceful and confident, characteristics that do not bode well in a place full of traditions and rules.

When Meghan brought in some American advisors while she was still in the palace, royals found it very insulting.

To return now seems impossible because Markle, for sure, would want to stay out. Being in the palace and unable to speak out about the issues she cared for was killing her, the expert said.

Lacey claimed Meghan is used to saying what she wants to say on issues that matter to her, using her celebrity platform. When she transitioned into a royal, she was not able to remove this tendency.

"When she, Harry, William, and Kate were at a Royal Foundation Forum even before she had married into the royal family Meghan was very vocal and spoke about the rights of minorities and rights for women," Lacey explained.

The expert claimed that being a self-made celebrity, Meghan can be compared to a Diana "but a stage further," and this is not something the palace can handle well.

That Thing with Prince Harry and Prince William

Moreover, the expert said Harry and Meghan have violated a lot of things they were warned not to do after they stepped down from their positions. Specifically, they were told not to make any comments about the American election. Even though they were very careful in what they said, some royal sources close to the palace said the two have violated palace agreements.

Many sources are also siding on Prince William in the feud between the brothers. Therefore, it can be deduced that Prince Harry is being cast as the bad brother "to justify the solitary emergence of William in the new generation." To go back to Britain after all these seems impossible.

The feud is not a public secret. Some are saying only Prince Charles can repair the two's relationship. Their father has been quiet for quite some time now, but his intervention can change things around, a source told Us Weekly.

Because all these are just based on his analysis anyway, only time can tell if these predictions will pan out.

