Demi Lovato Sparks Major Concerns After Bizarre IG Post

Demi Lovato became a trending topic on social media after sharing a bizarre post about aliens and the government.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram, the "Disney" alum went to visit Joshua Tree where she learned about the "science of consciousness."

Along with the "Sorry, Not Sorry" hitmaker were her close friends and Dr. Steven Greer, who founded the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project.

Moreover, based on his Instagram bio, Greer is "one of the world's foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilizations."



In a series of videos and photos, Lovato shared that she has experienced "peace and serenity" as she connects with life outside the earth.

"Over the past couple months, I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known, but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me."

The "Camp Rock" actress continued and explained that the planet is on the verge of destruction; however, to prevent this, she encouraged the public to "meditate and make contact" with aliens for the government to consider "the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."

Demi Lovato Trolled Over Her UFO Post

Demi concluded her post by urging her 93.2 million Instagram followers to use the CE5 app as a guide to "connect to life form beyond" the world.

"This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app, and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!" she wrote, while adding, "Happy communicating."

However, some fans took to Twitter to express their confusion and even mocked the "OK Not to be Ok" songstress about her odd post.

"In case 2020 wasn't weird enough, in other news: Demi Lovato found a UFO and wants you to help make contact with the aliens," one commented.

Meanwhile, an individual suggested that Greer is a hoax and Lovato had been victimized by his cult: "Another celeb caught up in Greer's cult - Demi Lovato Shares UFO Sightings on Instagram and Says She Contacted Aliens."

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that the ufologist and retired traumatologist is using flares to confuse people that it is UFO sightings.

"Wasn't it proven that Greer uses private pilots to drop flares during his events? I seem to remember reading something on the news conveyor belt awhile back?"

For what it's worth, one fan mentioned that her trip to Joshua Tree and UFO hunting is her way to move on from her split with ex-fiance, Max Ehrich.

"Demi Lovato Is Getting Over Her Breakup By Contacting Aliens," one tweeted.

In September, news broke that the former Disney star and "The Young and the Restless" actor had called off their engagement.

A source told Us Weekly that the reason behind the split is Ehrich's "self-promotion" as he wanted to make "most out of his career opportunities" through Lovato.

