Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Left Baby Daisy For a Quick Date Night

Two months after welcoming their new bundle of joy, Baby Daisy Dove Bloom, Hollywood A-list couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally got a chance to have a quick date night as a couple.

Everyone knows that welcoming a newborn baby can consume most of the parents' time. With sleepless nights, endless cuddling, and unlimited breastfeeding, some couples find it hard to have their much-needed quality time with each other.

But just recently, the 35-year-old pop star and 43-year-old actor got the courage to leave Baby Daisy for a while to make time for a date night.

Katy and Orlando were among the list of celebrities who graced the screening of the film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." It is the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's hit 2006 mockumentary called "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

In an Instagram post, Cohen showed off the A-listers who attended the film screening, including the Hollywood hot couple, Katy and Orlando.

The "Fireworks" hitmaker could be seen wearing a long-printed dress, while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sported a rainbow-colored blazer and a pair of jeans.

The couple was accompanied by other big stars, including Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, and more as they pose beside Borat's nearly nude life-size standee.

"Hollywood liberals think they catch me, but these perverts actual committing s*x attack on a fake! Great success!" Cohen's official Borat account wrote on the caption.

The new Borat film will be released on October 23, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

New Baby, New House

Katy and Orlando's quick date night came after the news broke that the couple had purchased a $14.2 million mansion in Montecito, California, as their new home.

As per "Variety," the exquisite compound, which boasts a stunning view of the ocean, was formerly owned by Duracell and Chrysler CEO C. Robert Kidder. He has been the state owner of the 8.9-acre property for the past twenty years.

According to the "Daily Mail," Katy and Orlando may have purchased the property for millions of dollars, but they actually scored it in good price as the mansion's amount has dropped since it was previously listed for $20 million in 2019.

Aside from the stunning view of the ocean, the soon-to-wed couple's new love nest also has multiple bedrooms and a living room and kitchen with a panoramic view of the pacific.

In the near future, Katy and Orlando can get to play outdoors with Baby Daisy Dove as their new home offers spacious grounds shaded by sweeping oak trees and hedges.

Meanwhile, the award-winning singer can also snap her regular OOTDs at the mansion's poolside, which features stunning tilework accents and a fountain that adds a peaceful vibe.

The couple can invite friends over for a pool/ barbecue party as the poolside also features two bedrooms with two full baths, perfect for entertaining guests.

