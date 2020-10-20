Emma Roberts Blocks Mom On Instagram For Intruding Her Privacy

Social media almost led Emma Roberts and mom, Kelly Cunningham, to have a major fallout after the latter revealed Roberts' pregnancy on social media.

It could be recalled that earlier this year, rumors circulated that Emma Roberts is expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund. However, it was lowkey revealed by Emma's mother by responding to Instagram comments.

When gossip sites speculated on Emma's pregnancy, fans flocked to Cunningham's Instagram page and started sending her well-wishes. When one fan asked if Emma is pregnant, the mother-of-two responded with "YES!"

Another fan casually congratulated the soon-to-be grandmother, to which she replied: "Thank you so much! Very excited."

It turns out that the 29-year-old actress did not give her mom the green light in confirming her pregnancy.

Blocking Mom on Instagram

Speaking to "Jimmy Kimme Live" on Monday, Emma opens up about how she and her mom almost had a fallout when the latter accidentally revealed her pregnancy on Instagram.

"I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key, but unfortunately, my mother has Instagram," Emma said, adding that mothers and Instagram are a terrible combination.

"She definitely spilled the beans," she added.

The "We're The Millers" actress explained that her mother thought she announced the pregnancy and had no idea that it was tabloid gossips.

"It led to interacting with my fans and just thanking them for all their pregnancy wishes. It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn't get to her. I couldn't call her or attack her," Emma explained.

"She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well-wishes! We're so excited.' It was endless," she added.

Emma recalled getting messages from her friends with screengrabs showing how Kelly Cunningham responded on Instagram.

"It was unbelievable. When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy.' She goes, 'Emma, you announced it!' And I said, 'No, I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She goes, 'Oh I didn't... that wasn't clear," Emma explained.

Turning Mom Into Socials

The "American Horror Story" noted that her mom is not tech-savvy, and it was she who gifted her an iPhone a few years ago.

"It was the worst thing I ever did," Emma quipped.

Emma said that her mom's relationship with social media started with Google Alerts about her showing articles and photos, and eventually, she created an Instagram account.

Teaching Mom a Lesson

After dropping the bombshell about her pregnancy, Emma said she tried to teach her mom a lesson by blocking her on social media.

"We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight. I blocked her at one point," Emma revealed.

While the incident almost ruined the mother-and-daughter relationship, Emma thinks it would be a "good story to tell the baby."

Emma eventually revealed her pregnancy through an Instagram post in August 2020.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma wrote alongside a series of photos with Garrett Hedlund while lowkey showing off her baby bump.

