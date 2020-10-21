Contour or Nose Job: Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Facial Enhancement Allegations

Ayesha Curry got no time for online trolls who tries to find a mistake on her face amid her recent makeover.

Over the weekend, Stephen Curry's wife took to Instagram to debut her new look, featuring her newly dyed hair.

From all-natural black hair, the 31-year-old mother-of-three went on full blonde, which somehow made her unrecognizable, but in a good way.

"Mom goes blonde (temporarily)," Ayesha wrote alongside a GIF clip of her with 32-year-old NBA star husband.

While the post gained tons of likes and massive love from her fans, some followers could not help but point out something wrong with Ayesha's transformation look.

The eagle-eyed followers think that Ayesha's blonde hair is not the only reason why she looks different.

One Instagram user suggests that the "The Seasoned Life" author went under the knife as her nose appears to look different on the Instagram clip.

"Also... the nose too. Contour or nose job? That's why you look so different to us. The hair and the nose," one follower commented.

Ayesha did not waste her time and claps back at the mean follower. She explained that the "new look" was all thanks to a "fun Instagram filter."

The Golden State Warrior star also joined the narrative by lowkey addressing the haters and showing some love to his wife of nine years.

"You beautiful baby. And don't you let anybody tell you differently, ok? I mean it," Stephen Curry wrote.

"There's just a bunch of meanies out there, and I don't like it. I don't like it one bit. Do you boo boo," he added.

The NBA star also promised the love of her life that he would not spill the tea when Ayesha's wig fell even if it looks funny.

"P.S. If the wig falls off, I won't tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious, though, but won't anybody know. Wait - that's been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain't even know. Now I'm tripping," Stephen quipped.

The swooned wife could not help but gush over Stephen and his sweet words.

"Whyyyyyy are you like this?!!!! I can't. Whyyyyy," Ayesha replied, with a series of laughing emojis.

Some fans also defended Ayesha from the follower, who had the audacity to comment on her looks.

"Omfg and if she had gotten a nose job so tf what? She looks beautiful. That's all I have to say, godam," one fan wrote.

"So what? You people need to get a life," another one added.

"You can ignore nosey, rude people. If you wanted to turn your nose inside out, it's your business. Fabulous picture. Period," one fan said.

It is not the first time that Ayesha revamped her look. Last month, she wowed fans with her sleek brown bob, which made her look like a fierce mom.

During a cooking demo video with her daughters, Ayesha explained that she finally let go of her usual long black hair and decided to go for a different hairdo.

