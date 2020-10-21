Patrick Mahomes Shares Baby's Gender in Epic Reveal [VIDEO]

Patrick Mahomes is now an official #GirlDad following an elaborate gender reveal he and fiancée Brittany Matthews engaged in.

The couple certainly went all out to find out the gender of their baby.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, as well as the mom of his unborn baby, announced they are expecting a daughter. They posted a video of their gender reveal party, which was also attended by their cute puppies.

Matthews' clip has the caption: "Baby Girl. P..S -Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal."

Parties in the middle of a pandemic cannot be held like they are normally held. Having many guests over to celebrate is not possible, but this does not mean a special moment cannot be celebrated as massively as possible. One way to describe the gender reveal of the excited couple is that they certainly went all out.

Mahomes-Matthews Engagement

Mahomes and Matthews announced back in September that they are already expecting their first child together. It was quite a surprise since they only got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in early September. One can say their 2020 is truly so much better than most, even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.

It appears that their year has not been canceled, which many people said happened to theirs.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews posted to Instagram at the time as she announced her pregnancy news. His face at the photo says it all: beaming and just plainly happy.

Brilliant Year for Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes, personally, has achieved quite a number of milestones this 2020. He became this year's Super Bowl MVP and then got into the most expensive contract in sports history over the summer. He signed a deal stating he will be playing with the Chiefs for 10 years or more for $503 million.

Just a day before this gender reveal party, Mahomes made sports headlines once more when he broke an NFL touchdown pass record. His play also propelled the Chiefs to get back to their winning ways and streak against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was able to throw two touchdown passes to push the team to a 26-17 win on Monday. It was a highly needed victory for the team's morale as they just lost to the the Las Vegas Raiders the last time out.

The soon-to-be dad to a baby girl became the fastest player in the Super Bowl era to break the 90-touchdown mark. doing so iin just 37 games.

The record that Mahomes beat was by the Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who reached the same number of touchdown passes within 40 games.

Apart from Mahomes' record, the rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's performance also stole the show. Edwards-Helaire raced through 161 yards to record his second career 100-yard-plus game. He was mighty proud of his feat.

"When you have days like this, things just seem to part like the Red Sea," Edwards-Helaire said after the game.

