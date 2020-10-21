Michael Jordan Shares 'Great Pride' Over Massive New Project

Michael Jordan and his family are continuing to make a massive difference in society.

The basketball legend is not merely allowing his name be known in the world of sports. He wants to make a societal impact too.

Micheal Jordan-Funded Second Medical Clinic Opens

The second medical clinic that His Airness funded officially opened in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first one was opened back in October 2019, exactly a year ago.

On Monday, the second clinic, known as Novant Health Clinic, was opened. The first one is called the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Both, however, were planed and designed around the same time in 2017.

At the time, Jordan donated $7 million to the medical group that would oversee the development.

"It gives my family great pride to know that we are making a difference in Charlotte," Jordan told The Charlotte Observer.

Healthcare Offered by Novant Medical Clinic

The health clinic recently opened cannot be undermined on its services. It is designed to offer care based on the "integrated care model," which focuses on connecting underprivileged patients to on-site social workers and other resources so they receive overall and holistic care.

The healthcare providers know that these people do not just need healthcare, as their needs often stem from other social issues such as homelessness, food insecurity and poverty.

"One of the things we've learned over time is that a patient's ability to access food, housing, clothing, transportation, has a huge impact on their ability to achieve high-quality health care," Dr. Michael Hoben of the new facility told the Observer. "So if we're only addressing the traditional medical needs, we're missing probably half of what they really need to achieve their highest or best health."

Micheal Jordan First Medical Clinic

When the first one was opened last year, Jordan was moved to tears because he was so happy to be able to give back.

Both facilities are designed to cater to the underprivileged communities in Charlotte who may not have access to health insurance coverage. Not having an insurance can be taxing on people who requires medical care. With these facilities, they can have access to physical, dental, and behavioral health services that they cannot otherwise afford.

"As you can see, it's a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that's supported me over the years," Jordan said during a ceremony marking the opening of the first clinic, as reported by WSOC.

His philanthropic efforts are just one way he deviates from the world of basketball.

The NBA icon was recently interviewed about what is next for him as a six-time champion, and he revealed that he has no interest in coaching at all. He emphasized he always view games from a different standpoint, so to ask a kid to perceive things as he does would be a bit unfair to the kid being coached.

On the other hand, if he instructs someone to do as he said and the kid did not, his personal emotions would be in turmoil, so he'd rather not endure coaching. Being one of the fiercest competitors on the basketball court, it is understandable that he has skills and knowledge that only he has and cannot just be transferred, as reported by SLAM magazine.

