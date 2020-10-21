Divorce What?! Kanye West Sends Sweet Birthday Tribute To Kim Kardashian

It is truly a happy birthday for Kim Kardashian, as Kanye West greeted her in the sweetest way possible.

Unlike Kim, Kanye is not really "showy" about their relationship on social media. But when he does, their fans know how emotionally genuine it is.

The KKW Beauty mogul recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Unlike her previous celebrations, it became one of the most special ever due to the hardships she overcame this year.

But her 43-year-old husband added another surprise by posting a rare greeting for Kim on his social media.

On Twitter, Kanye posted a photo of them and greeted Kim a happy birthday.

"Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much," he professed.

The photo was taken during his 2013 marriage proposal in one of San Francisco's baseball parks, the AT&T Park.

Kim sealed the kiss even more by holding onto his neck during the most exciting moment in her life.

The birthday greetings somehow ended the divorce rumors swirling around their names in the past few months.

Kanye and Kim went through a lot of downs this summer after the rapper experienced several Twitter breakdowns about their relationship and Kim's first pregnancy.

Kim, in return, rushed to Wyoming to have a crisis talk about their relationship.

In the photos that emerged online, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was caught sobbing inside the vehicle where she seemingly had a dramatic conversation with her husband.

"She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye," a source informed People at that time. "She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It's all a bad situation."

Meanwhile, Kanye already apologized to Kim. Recently, the public witnessed how the two "got along" again.

They assured that they are doing okay again after spending some time together in the Dominican Republic along with their children.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," the rapper wrote before the reunion. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim Shrugs Off Split Rumors

This is not the first time the couple heard buzzes about their relationship.

Before Kanye's bombshell campaign speech, a source of Us Weekly claimed that Kim had a hard time during the lockdown period.

Per the insider, the TV personality felt like she was the only one who does the parenting and homeschooling of their four kids: 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

In May 2020, Kim herself debunked the gossips and shared throwback pictures of them to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Instagram.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," Kim captioned the post.

