Kim Kardashian Recalls Scariest Moment During 2016 Robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian is still bearing the trauma of the 2016 robbery in Paris, as the fear remains in her heart.

It has been four years since Kim the scary incident in Paris where she got robbed. However, she still cannot tell the story without shedding a tear, especially since she thought of something heartbreaking at that time.

Kim recently appeared on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" where she opened up about a variety of things, including the robbery incident.

Per the KKW mogul, she feared how her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, would see her dead in the room after the robbery incident.

"I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she's gonna come home and I'm gonna be dead in the room and she's gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life," she recalled.

She also told the 73-year-old talk show host how she automatically asked for help when she suddenly heard noises that were inching closer and closer to her.

As Kim tried to remember everything, she began crying harder. She then told Letterman that seeing a gang of robbers inside her room made her think about life.

She also detailed that they specifically demanded the ring which Kanye West bought for her.

Kim, who was only wearing a robe at that time, recalled how she thought she would be sexually abused since one of the trespassers grabbed her aggressively.

"So, I did and then - I don't know why I'm crying, I've talked about this before - and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes," she continued.

In January 2017, the authorities finally arrested the assailants. Only then, she learned that the group studied her whereabouts for two years until the incident happened.

In addition,it was assumed that the robbers attempted to rob her several times in the past. However, Kanye has always been by her side, making it impossible for them to do the crime.

Fortunately, the gang harmed no one on the scene. But the whole experience made Kim paranoid the entire time.

What Exactly Happened

The robbers reportedly tied Kim up with plastic cables inside a private apartment. They also put tapes over the star's mouth and around her legs before they robbed her and locked her in a bathroom.

The culprits reportedly took $11 million worth of jewelry.

During that time, her bodyguard accompanied her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, and left her alone.

This incident pushed the KUWTK star not to update her fans in real-time.

"I still want people to feel like they're along that journey with me, but I might video something and then post it like 30 minutes later when I've left the location more for privacy," Kim told The New York Times' Dealbook Conference attendees.

Until now, Kim posts updates on her page only after she left the location to ensure her privacy and security.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Gets Beaten in Jail By Co-Inmate -- New Shocking Details Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles