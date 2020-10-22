Better Than 'Mulan'? Disney Releases First Look at 'Raya and The Last Dragon'

Disney takes the risk and begins planning the future of another Asian-themed film, "Raya and the Last Dragon.

It seems the words "give up" is not part of Disney's vocabulary, even after the live-action "Mulan" flopped big time. This time, entertainment giant is set to make a bigger comeback with an animated movie.

On October 20, President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios, Asad Ayaz, shared a glimpse of what the upcoming "Raya and the Last Dragon" flick would look like.

"Check out our first poster for Disney's Raya & The Last Dragon," Ayaz said alongside the film's poster. "and tune in to @GMA tomorrow for the very first trailer! #DisneyRaya."

The poster showed Raya wearing a large hat that hides her eyes. It also has the film's title on the lower right part, all while hinting that it it will arrive in theaters in March 2021.

The Asian character also holds a sword with two dragons on its side and a blue jewel in the center.

The raindrops that cover her added more drama to the marketing material.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Animation Studios' official Youtube channel posted its official trailer the following day.



This serves as the 59th film produce by Disney. Following the embarrassing failure of "Mulan," the animated flick is expected to bring back the glory the company enjoyed for years.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" Cast

As of writing, only two stars are confirmed to give life to the characters.

Kelly Marie Tran will be the voice behind Raya's character. Previously, Disney announced during the D23 Expo that Cassie Steele would play the titular role. However, Tran claimed it and became the sole actress for the role.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina, who worked in numerous animated films before, will give life to Sisu--the last water dragon.

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada will work together behind the camera as its directors, while John Rippa and Paul Briggs will support them as co-directors.

Moreover, Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim will be responsible for its screenplay.

What the Film Is About

After "Mulan," "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be Disney's second Asian movie and first Southeast Asian flick.

The story follows Raya, who travels to an island named Kumandra, which the dragons created years ago. Her animal sidekick, Tuk Tuk, accompanies her to find the last dragon on the island.

But it is not a simple mission at all since she needs to accomplish it before Druun ruins the dragons' kingdom.

Fortunately, she finds Sisu, who transformed herself into a human form. Before she could become a water dragon again, the lead character needs to help her by saving the kingdom.

What Kelly Marie Tran Thinks About Raya

The Vietnamese-American actress said that she sees Raya as someone who also redefines what a classic Disney princess looks like.

"Raya is totally a warrior," she said, per Cinemablend. "When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."

Its release date in other countries is yet to be determined. But its next trailer will surely hype the fans once again.

