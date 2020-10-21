Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Archewell Website—Revealed!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just took a big step in the establishment of their Archewell foundation.

Archewell.com is now up and running, as it features a neutral beige homepage that includes the definition and meaning of Archewell. The site reads "Arche...Greek word meaning 'source of action.'" and "Well... a plentiful source or supply, a place we go to dig deep."

The newly launched website also encourages the public to subscribe and tick the subscription box to receive emails about its activities and initiatives.

Moreover, it also carries their Beverly Hills postal address and email address for contact details.

The Post-Royal Project

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their new non-profit organization, shortly after officially stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

In a statement, the former royals explained their main goal in creating Archewell.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light; we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Sussex couple said, per Harper's Bazaar.

Furthermore, Prince Harry and the former "Suits" star shared the reason behind choosing the organization's name, which also inspired the name of their son Archie.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action," the statement reads, adding, "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Unfortunately, the organization's launch was postponed due to the effects of the global pandemic.

The Telegraph previously cited that Archewell is expected to officially launch sometime next year, as the couple has shifted their focus to the coronavirus relief efforts, as well as social and humanitarian issues--including the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Their forthcoming foundation would essentially take over their former Sussex Royal Foundation.

As the family of three settle in their $14 million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, The Daily Mail cited that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked Archewell in July.

According to the outlet, the runaway royals have applied to the Intellectual Property Office in London to trademark their upcoming non-profit foundation for different ventures such as motion picture films, television shows, and digital entertainment content.

This suggests that the two former royals are planning to delve into the entertainment industry alongside their megawatt deal with Netflix, which reportedly costs a staggering $100 million, per Us Weekly.

In September, the publication noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming up with the streaming giant to produce different content through their untitled production company.

The said agreement includes creating documentaries, docuseries, movies, scripted series, and children's programming,

In addition, the site also revealed that "an animated series celebrating women and a nature documentary" is already in the works.

