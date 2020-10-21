Savage! Scott Disick Trolls Kourtney Kardashian Over ‘WAP’ Caption

Scott Disick didn't hold back, as he hilariously mocked Kourtney Kardahsian on Instagram.

In one of her IG photos, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star used a line from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping track "WAP."

Wearing a matchy printed cropped jacket and high-waisted straight cut pants, the Poosh founder captioned her post, "I don't cook, I don't clean."

To recall, the lyrics from the hit song goes "Make it cream, make me scream / Out in public, make a scene / I don't cook, I don't clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring."

Some fans hyped Kourtney's impeccable styling, with one writing "Neeeeeed this outfit." Meanwhile, one user posted, "At least your serving looks."

Meanwhile, "American Idol" alum Jimmy Levy appeared to disagree and mentioned, "But you made me an omelet yesterday."

However, others mocked the 41-year-old reality star and raised that it's something that she shouldn't brag about.

"I didn't know this was something to be proud of..."

In addition, someone pointed out that maybe it's the reason why Kourtney is still not married.

"That's why you ain't married till today," one commented, while the other wrote: "And maybe that's why you ain't got no ring."

Scott Disick's Response

On the other hand, her ex had a savage response that drove her followers wild, Scott Disick wrote: "That's for sure."

The "KUWTK" star, with whom she shares her three kids--Mason, Penelope and 5-year-old Reign--did not reply to Disick's comment.

Interestingly, the Talentless founder's post gained almost 150,000 likes and received nearly 3,000 replies, mostly laughing emojis, suggesting that fans were speechless over his response.

This is not the first time he trolled Kourtney on social media, though.

In June, Kourtney posted a photo during her Wyoming trip wearing a blue and yellow flannel shirt that many speculate belongs to her ex.

"DESERTed," she captioned her post as she carries a baby lamb.

The father-of-three then responded, "cute shirt," referring to Outerknown's oversized Blanket Shirt in Sky High Desert Plaid that reportedly costs $148.

Eagle-eyed fans gushed on Twitter and posted a side by side photos of Disick wearing the exact button-up shirt.

"KOURTNEY IS REALLY WEARING SCOTT'S FLANNEL!" one fan wrote.

Aside from this, he also had numerous savage comebacks with other members of the Kar-Jen clan.

In a previous episode of "KUWTK," Kim Kardashian-West was explaining to Scott about her fears about her mom and how she rushed things with her younger beau, Corey Gamble.

"I am worried about mom, a little bit because I'll look online, and there will be all these pictures of her and Corey. She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, "You know, you should really take it slow," the SKIMS founder mentioned.

Scott then sarcastically asked, "Didn't you get married both times after a couple of months?"

The 37-year-old Disick was referring to Kim's previous romance with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and her short-lived marriage with former NBA player Kris Humphries that lasted only for 72 hours.

READ MORE: Dating Confirmed! Netflix Star Noah Centineo Gets Super Sweet With Kylie Jenner's BFF

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles