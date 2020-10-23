Mike Tyson Reveals Biggest Secret Behind Boxing Success

Mike Tyson made a name in boxing with his power, technique and sheer dominance. However, he had to undergo a lot to achieve that level of efficiency and greatness in the boxing ring.

For two decades, Tyson showed the world the great "Iron Mike.| The titles and belts he brought home led him to earn the nickname "The Baddest Man on the Planet.""

Throughout those years since 1985, the former boxing superstar faced 58 contenders and won 50 fights. Out of his wins, 44 of which were via knockout.

Although several notable coaches also handled him, he credited his success to the almost 150 fights he had as a kid.

Tyson, a Street Fighter!

The boxing Hall-of-Famer revealed the secret to his boxing success during his appearance on Hotboxin' podcast last July. Per Tyson, the fights he got himself into when he was a kid actually honed his boxing skills.

He added that he faced over 100 street fights in Brooklyn.

"I had around 150 street fights. That's probably why I didn't do too bad in boxing," he said. "That's all we did in Brooklyn is fight."

It is worth noting that Brownsville, Brooklyn is notoriously known as one of the roughest neighborhoods in New York City.

Compared to present times, Brooklyn in the 1970s got the worse riots and drug issues. The existence of such criminal activities explains why street fighting was very common in the area.

The former champion further recalled how he was sent behind bars 38 times when he was just 13 years old. His 11-year-old self was also infamous for beating 20-year-old men.

Aside from fighting, he often robbed his neighbors and learned to behave badly due to older people. Despite a tough background, those experiences helped him in boxing.

Streetfights Trained His Best Punch

When it comes to boxing, boxers have various techniques they can use to defeat their opponent. For Tyson, his left hook is considered as his best punch.

The champ then confessed that although he used his right hand more, his left hook has always sent his opponents to the ground.

"I knocked out more guys with my left hook, but I always thought my right hand was," he told his special guest, Sugar Ray Leonard. "You know, I always thought, but the left hook has more knockouts."

Meanwhile, despite his success, Tyson noted that boxing is not just about physical aspects.

According to Tyson, he partnered his physical state with his spiritual experience. That way, he became more attentive about his movements and reactions.

"You might get your ass knocked out. And sometimes it flows when your consciousness may be outside your body, you're watching yourself fight," he went on.

Tyson eventually retired in 2005 after losing a belt to Kevin McBride.

In his 2008 documentary "Tyson," he revealed that he quit boxing because he thought his passion was no longer as bright as before.

However, recently, he received a $20 million offer to come out of his retirement to face to the legendary MMA fighter Wanderlei Silva.

