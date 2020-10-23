3 Reasons Why Tobey Maguire May NOT Join 'Spider-Man 3'

"Spider-Man" recently fans theorized the possibility of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland appearing in the next installment of the film franchise. However, the first "Spider-Man" has all the reasons not to join the collbaoration any time soon.

Currently, the "Spider-Man" franchise has presented three actors so far.

Maguire became the first Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004. Garfield only took over the role in a reboot eight years later.

Meanwhile, Holland is still the friendly neighborhood since he debuted in 2012.

Due to the appearances of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx as Electro, fans speculated that the "Spider-Verse" would happen this time.

However, Maguire has been out of the spotlight for quite some time now. And the following reasons may still affect the possible plans of casting him to reprise his role:

It Is Difficult To Work With Him

Despite his peaceful-looking appearance, everyone seemed to have found it difficult to work with him.

Before he landed on the "Spider-Man" role, he worked on various films, including "Cider House Rules."

For instance, his co-star Charlize Theron revealed that she felt something off while working with Maguire during the filming of the 1999 movie.

"Tobey and I had a bit of a rough time, yeah. I mean, we're good now. It was a difficult movie," she told James Franco for V Magazine (via Entertainment Weekly). "Every day is completely different for a completely different reason."

Interestingly, even Franco himself held resentment toward his "Spider-Man" co-star.

In his interview with Playboy (via Starpulse), Franco confessed to director Sam Raimi that the too much attention Maguire received caused him to feel jealous.

Maguire Is Too Demanding To Be Spider-Man Again

His first stint as Peter Parker was a success. However, his fame seemingly pushed him to make huge demands.

Maguire allegedly became diva-like as he tried to convince Columbia Pictures to change the filming schedule of the second "Spider-Man" film. He reasoned out that he had a bad back, and it would be hard for him to move around.

The executives even set an appointment with his neurosurgeon to discuss what he could and could not do. However, his demands felt like threats.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the company eventually dropped him when he refused to show up on set for body scans. His ex-girlfriend's father, Ron Meyer, was an executive who helped him get back his role.

If it were not because of Mayer, fans would see Jake Gyllenhaal as Spider-Man then.

"I'm just glad it worked out. I'm glad I got to look these people in the face and say, 'I'm really sorry. I'm going to do whatever it takes,'" Maguire later expressed his regret to the outlet.

He Is Not as "Cool" as Before

"Cool" does not mean that clean, manly look. In the past few years, Maguire lost his cool and could not control his temper anymore.

When he no longer appeared on films as often as he used to, paparazzi still tried to take pictures of him.

On one of the several occasions, the actor went out with Jennifer Meyer at Madeo. Unfortunately, the place was a hot spot for photographers, and no one can do anything about that.

However, Maguire found himself in the middle of these people, that he eventually unleashed his dark side and shouted at them.

