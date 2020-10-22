No More Messi Fight? Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Cristiano Ronaldo just received another heartbreaking news about his COVID-19 battle.

The news came after Spanish outlet Marca.com reported that the football superstar tested positive for coronavirus for the second time around.

Following this, the Juventus forward and Portugal national team captain is required to undergo another week in quarantine. With that, he is very likely to miss the faceoff against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on October 28.

Moreover, with more and more athletes being tested positive from the dreaded virus, organizers from UEFA made the rule that players must prove that they have tested negative from COVID-19 at least seven days prior to the game.

Fans of the 35-year-old football superstar flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment over his postponed match with the Argentine icon.

"Cristiano Ronaldo needs to be tested negative for COVID-19 either today or tomorrow in order to play against Barcelona in the UCL. Hopes are alive," one wrote.

Another user seemed to be heartbroken with the Juventus icon's health condition and the highly anticipated game with Messi.

"Our dream of watching #CristianoRonaldo play against #LionelMessi after so long has been postponed due to COVID-19. 2020 Please get over soon."

Meanwhile, a Barcelona fan wished the power forward a speedy recovery.

"#Cr7 has once again tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be available to play against #Barcelona. Even as a Barcelona fan, I wish him a very quick recovery health always comes first before any football rivalry. And what do you all think about his new haircut #CristianoRonaldo."

On the other hand, one fan claimed that Ronaldo's COVID-19 test was a hoax and uses it as an alibi to avoid competing with the Barcelona marksman.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was false covid positive to avoid playing against Messi !! He was sure Barca would finish Juventus."

Cristiano Ronaldo's First Positive Test

On October 13, news broke that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star tested positive for coronavirus and would have to skip Portugal's match with Sweden as he continues to fully recover while in quarantine.

In a statement released by the Portuguese Football Association, they confirmed that Ronaldo is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation" and that he has been taken out from the training facility.

"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result."

With Ronaldo's COVID-19 test out in the open, her sister Katia Aveiro posted a series of shocking statements suggesting that it was all fake.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo has to wake up the world about COVID-19, I have to say that he really is an envoy of God," she mentioned, adding, "I think thousands of people will believe in the pandemia, in the tests and in the measures that have been taken, just like me: The biggest fraud I've seen since I was born," Aveiro said, per Spanish publication AS.

Although the Portuguese pro athlete did not address the issue, he has been updating his 241 million Instagram followers while keeping himself busy as he battles to fight COVID-19.

In his recent IG post, Ronaldo debuted a new look, sporting a shaved head while working out in his high-tech home gym in Turin, Italy.

"Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome," he wrote.

Furthermore, the legendary athlete is currently self-isolating at his $5.99 million mansion in his Italian villa alongside his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

