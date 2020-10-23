Moving On: Vanessa Bryant Makes Big Move After Kobe Bryant's Death

Vanessa Bryant is closing another chapter in her life as she tries to move on from the tragic death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna.

The 38-year-old widow has reportedly put up their Irvine, California mansion for sale at a whopping $1.995 million, per Los Angeles Times.

Moreover, the single-story property, which Vanessa and Kobe acquired in 2013 and served as their marital home for years, is listed with Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One.

The Tuscan-style property, located in a secluded gated community, is just a few miles away from the Bryants' main house in Newport Coast.

Bryant's multi-million estate features a living space of 2,300 square feet with three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom.

In addition, the brick facade leads to a living room that boasts lofted wood ceilings, hardwood floors, sophisticated chandeliers.

On the other hand, the kitchen has a spacious area with a large limestone island and Spanish tile backsplash, as reported by the outlet.

Kobe's Childhood Home for Sale

Aside from the Irvine estate, which the couple purchased as their investment, the childhood home of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is also up for sale for nearly $900,000.

The Colonial-style house in Remington Road--located in the suburbs of Wynnewood, Philadelphia and has been built in the late 1950s--is listed for a staggering $899,900, per realtor.com.

Bryant, who was born and raised in the sunny side of Pennsylvania, has spent his early teens playing with the Lower Merion High School basketball team. He led his school to the state championships for four years.

"When they bought it, I don't think they really had a clue until settlement, when they met Pamela, Kobe'sKobe's mom," listing agent and Kobe's former high school teammate TJ Sokso of Compass explained, while adding. "I guess the Realtor® who initially sold it maybe undersold it."

It was in 2008 when Kobe's parents sold the house for $510,00.

The current owner, Kate Bayer, shared with Fox that they were honored to live at the NBA star's former home.

"When we moved in, everyone - and I mean everyone - asked, ''Do you know who lived there?' They were excited - the mailman, trash collectors, every neighbor, people walking down the street," she recalled.

Kobe Bryant's Death

Earlier this year, millions of fans worldwide were shocked after it was confirmed that the five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, and her teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

In addition, five other passengers also passed away, including the pilot Ara Zobayan, after it crashed "in a remote" field in Calabasas, California.

Months after the tragic incident, the Lakers scored the championship in the 2020 NBA Finals.

After which, the 38-year-old widow congratulated the team as she paid tribute to her late husband and daughter.

"Congratulations, Uncle P!" Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story as she shared an old Kobe and Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka

"Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP! ''Stay the course- blockout the noise.'' @kobebryant Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this."

