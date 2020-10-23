Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Cancel Their September 2021 Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, are canceling their scheduled September 2021 wedding.

The 21-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and his 25-year-old babe planned to exchange wedding vows at their home in Cotswolds, and then her home in Florida so both of their families could attend the special event.

The couple is said to have sent initially out invites for September 2021, but unfortunately, they decided to push the celebrations to 2022 because they deem it unsafe because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An insider told The Mirror, "This week, Brooklyn told his mates they've decided to postpone as it too risky."

"They don't want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again and don't want limits on guest numbers."

The source added that Brooklyn and Nicola might also choose to get married on their own but will celebrate it in 2022 with a more massive crowd.

Many reportedly thought that David would be the best man, but "there was never really any question of who would Brooklyn choose to be his best man."

According to The Sun, Brooklyn will have his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, as best men when he gets married. His little sister Harper will be the chief bridesmaid.

Brooklyn's dad, former England captain David Beckham is said to be the master of ceremonies.

A source told the outlet, "Brooklyn is incredibly focused, just like his parents. And the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates."

The source revealed, "Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family."

They believe that David and Posh would come up with a wedding speech during the reception.

Victoria's biggest role in the wedding

Meanwhile, his mother, Posh Spice, is reportedly designing Nicola's bridal dress.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Nicola Peltz asked her future mother-in-law to design her a full-length gown. They have already started drawing up designs.

"Victoria was absolutely delighted - and, of course, unbelievably honored."

They added, "Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern, and minimal design."

Other wedding details

Brooklyn Beckham's godfather, Sir Elton John, will also be serenading the newly-weds and the guests.

As expected, the wedding will have a star-studded guest list, including Victoria Beckham's former Spice Girl bandmates Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm.

Although it is said that it's a tradition that the bride would cover the cost, the Beckhams are willing to contribute to the costs of the lavish nuptials.

Security will also be tight for the wedding, with guests will be requested to refrain from sharing pictures on social media.

The source revealed, "While money may be no object, they are adamant, it will be an exclusive affair, and despite the apparent scale of the thing, it will be pretty intimate."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly turned down a six-figure magazine deal for their special day.

The couple took to Instagram in July to announce their engagement, just after eight months of dating.

