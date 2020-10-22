Sorry Cara Delevingne: Ashley Benson Is Getting Serious With BF G-Eazy

It looks like Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are never going to reunite.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star is said to be getting "very serious" with her boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy.

The couple was first rumored to be canoodling in May, just after it was confirmed Cara and Ashley split.

According to sources, many fans thought that the rapper was going to be a rebound, but not at all.

Per E! News, "Many people in their friend group that Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other."

Their source added, "They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point."

The unnamed source went on to explain that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's relationship works because they balance each other and enjoy each other's company.

They added that they make the other laugh all day long.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were snapped Tuesday in Los Angeles looking affectionate and engaging in a bit of PDA as they grabbed a coffee. pic.twitter.com/XlxfXHzAKA — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 21, 2020

When they went public with their relationship in May, Cara fans and Ashley criticized the "Her Smell" actress amid her new relationship.

But the supermodel-turned-actress told her fans on social media to lay off.

Cara said in a statement on Instagram, "It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate."

"To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do, and that's exactly how it should be."

Meanwhile, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, were recently snapped on Tuesday in Los Angeles engaged in a lot of PDA as they went for a coffee run.

The "I Mean It" singer recently talked about his new girlfriend and what it's like recording with her.

"She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," G-Eazy told Entertainment Tonight.

He called Ashley "a special one," citing her work as an actress but also acknowledged "very special tone of voice and texture and something very innate to her given that's not her first job."

G-Eazy gushed that he was blown away that she had "such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."

The 31-year-old California-born musician also admitted that his past relationship gave him inspiration for the songwriting.

Speaking of his life experiences, G-Eazy expressed that music's power helps express and capture human experience.

And if it couldn't get any more confusing, G-Eazy dated Halsey, whose real name is Ashley, who is now reportedly dating Ashley Benson's ex, Cara.

According to reports in September, the mega-famous singer-songwriter Halsey is dating Cara Delevingne.

This was after their exes, Ashley and G-Eazy, were seen kissing on his music video.

An insider spoke to The Sun and revealed that Cara and Halsey had been hooking up and enjoying each other's company.

However, it's all very casual and fun, as they are not serious.

"Neither of them is particularly keen to be tied down, and they're fine about seeing other people."

