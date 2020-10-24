Coconut Oil Invades Hollywood: 4 Stars Who Affirms Coconut Oil Is Best for the Hair

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries extends its power to celebrities in Hollywood. Through the years, several celebrities have spoken about its promising benefits during their interviews.

Whenever people see celebrities on TV, one of the questions that automatically pops out of their heads is: "What kind of skincare does he/she do?"

Of course, they see their dermatologists regularly and use expensive make-up brands to keep their skin healthy.

However, some stars opt to use natural products, particularly coconut oil as they offer the cheapest yet the most effective care.

Aside from Olivia Culpo, the following celebrities also made coconut oil as their go-to skincare product.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's beauty caught Nick Jonas' hearts, and she only uses natural products to maintain her skin's health.

Chopra spoke about how coconut oil is a miracle regimen for her numerous times. In 2019, she sat for an interview with Vogue, duringn which she boasted about the product's benefits.

Despite her hectic schedule, the 38-year-old Indian actress finds time to feed her hair and skin with this miracle product.

"Coconut oil for hair. It works gorgeously on me," she shared.

In Harper's Bazaar's "Little Black Book" video series, she also noted that she warms the coconut oil before using it whenever she massages her hair.

As a helpful natural product, Priyanka reportedly uses it as a make-up remover, as well.

Per Chopra, she let the coconut oil sit on her skin first before gently rubbing it off with a warm and moist towel.

"It exfoliates and hydrates at the same time, and just takes off all your make-up! And that really helped with my dry skin," she went on.

Zoe Kravitz

Like Chopra, Kravitz also bragged her beauty routine in giant magazines, including The New York Times and Vogue.

In 2014, the 31-year-old actress and model told The New York Times that among the products she uses as a beauty regimen, coconut oil stands out. She also informed Vogue how this product saved her regularly bleached hair.

"My hair breaks really easily, and I think I leave a trail of blonde hair everywhere I go right now," she shared. Solution? Yep, your trusty $7 sidekick.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes is nearing her 50s already, but she still looks younger than ever--all thanks to coconut oil!

Being in the entertainment industry for years caused Mendes' hair and skin to receive chemically formulated products. But it is a good thing she found hope in coconut oil, and it helped her maintain her beauty as she grows older.

She once posted a status on Facebook where she discussed the power of coconut oil. During that time, she revealed that she uses it as a make-up remover.

"I use it on my face, my body and even my hair. Couldn't live without it!" she wrote, per Hola!.

Nicole Richie

As an avid user of bleach, Nicole Richie also suffered from damaged hair.

In an article posted by Into The Gloss, the outlet revealed that the once rainbow-haired girl found coconut oil as her hair's perfect treatment.

"On the weekends, I soak [my hair] in raw coconut oil and slick it back for two days." she revealed. "My hair responds well to it, and it's easy."

