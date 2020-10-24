Kardashian Love: Inside Kim Kardashian's Extravagant 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian-West is not letting the global pandemic stop her from celebrating one of the biuggest milestones in her life.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan managed to throw an over-the-top surprise party for the SKIMS founder as she turned 40 this year.

Furthermore, the birthday celebrant looked stunning as she donned a vintage gold strapless bustier bodycon dress from Dolce & Gabbana paired with leg-wrapping metallic sandals.

Kar-Jen Clan Recreates Kim's Birthday Throughout the Years

The exciting part is that the mother-of-four seemed to walk down memory lane after the family recreated her childhood parties, including her 16th birthday.

Over her Instagram stories, the reality star shared a glimpse of the intimate celebration, attended by her close friends such as Jonathan "FoodGod" Cheban, Stephanie Shepherd, and her family.

In addition, one of the videos also showed her late father, Robert Kardashian, wishing Kim on her first birthday.

Kim Kardashian's Surprise Sweet 16

Meanwhile, her sisters, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Khloe, had a surprise performance wearing black leotards. They recreated the same dance featured in the KKW Beauty founder's 10th birthday bash in 1990.

Another remarkable scene was when the family surprised her with the original white BMW she received during her 16th birthday.

The "KUWTK" star took to Instagram to share a series of BTS photos from the celebration.

In a lengthy caption, Kim thanked her family for managing to throw "the most epic surprise party" she ever had.

"You know I'm a sentimental person, and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything!"

Furthermore, she also commended the very "detailed" party--from her first birthday to her late 30's.

Kim went on and thanked her friends and fans for sending and posting their well-wishes over social media.

"Each and every detail that went into this was so special, and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can't wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon, and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes," she wrote.

Lastly, Kim Kardashian promised her fans that the behind-the-scenes footage will be shown in "KUWTK."

Prior to this, the Kardashian-Jenner members posted their heartfelt message for Kim as a tribute to her big FOUR-and-O milestone.

On her Instagram, the famous momager called the KKW Beauty owner "a force of nature" and thanked her for "shining [her] bright light" and always "reaching out to others."

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner dubbed the celebration as "Kim Day" and went to share that her "love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched."

Before Kim's intimate birthday bash, rumors sparked that the Kardashian-West matriarch was planning to celebrate her birthday on a secluded island which would only be attended by 30 guests, as cited by Page Six.

