Lily James Heartbreak: Truth About Dominic West Scandal, Revealed!

Lily James has been making headlines recently over her PDA-packed outings with married co-star Dominic West. However, it seems the actress is a victim, too.

The news came after the "Rebecca" star is reported to be feeling "mortified" following her whirlwind relationship with the 51-year-old actor.

According to E! News, the blonde beauty was shocked after she learned that West and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, is still happily married.

"She's mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing. She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married," an insider told the publication.

With West and the landscape designer putting a united front for the media, the 31-year-old actress now wants to move on and forget the controversy.

"She wants it all to go away and is just laying low, hoping it will pass quickly," the source added.

Lily James and Dominic West Spotted Getting Cozy in Rome

Earlier this month, the "Cinderella" actress and the father-of-four was spotted in a PDA-sesh while dining at an al fresco restaurant in Rome.

He was photographed passionately kissing the "Baby Driver" star on his neck.

Moreover, multiple reports cited that he was seen without his wedding ring as the duo rode a scooter and toured the city.

James and West, who is famous for his role as Noah Solloway in the TV drama series "The Affair," reportedly stayed at the posh Hotel De La Ville for two nights, as noted by The Daily Mail.

Prior to West, the "Mama Mia" star dated "The Crown's" Matt Smith and wasalso romantically linked to "Captain America" actor Chris Evans.

Just days after their PDA-packed paparazzi shots with Lily James, West and his aristocratic wife shut down rumors that the couple was headed to splitsville.

The two stood outside their home in England as they were seen sharing a kiss in front of the media.

Moreover, Entertainment Tonight previously shared that FitzGerald was the only one addressing the issue, stating, "Our marriage is strong, and we're very much still together."

In addition, a source also dismissed the allegations that it was all for the show: "It did seem like they were putting on a show for photographers, but it was not awkward. They both looked very happy."

Who is Catherine FitzGerald?

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald married in June 2010 and share four kids: Dora, 9; Senan, 7; Francis, 6 and; Christobel, 2.

West also has a 16-year-old daughter, Martha, whom he shares with actress Polly Astor.

As mentioned earlier, the mother-of-four is an Irish landscape designer and gardener and was formerly Catherine Lambton, Viscountess Lambton.

She was born to parents Olda and Desmond FitzGerald, who is the 29th and final Knight of Glin.

In 2015, West and his wife bought the 21-bedroom Glin Castle, which was previously owned by Catherine's mother, and turned it into a hotel and events venue.

With the actor's busy schedule, he and his family split their time between Glin and their marital home Shepherd's Bush, London, and Cotswolds.

