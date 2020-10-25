Offset Detained: Cardi B's Husband Live Streams Police Arrest Commotion

After having a whirlwind romance with wife Cardi B, rapper Offset faced another controversy. But this time, it does not involve the "WAP" hitmaker but Offset merely being in the right place, at the right time.

According to reports, the Migos rapper was accused of waving a gun against the supporters of US President Donald Trump, who are conducting a campaign rally along Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Offset took to Instagram Live to record how a police group pulled him over and handcuffed him over allegations, which turned out to be a mistaken identity. One of the cops explained that they only responded to a complaint of "waving guns at people," and the rapper's plate was identified.

The 28-year-old rapper, born as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said that Trump's supporters started the commotion by hitting his car with a flag.

During the live stream, Cardi B's husband could be heard insisting that he is a celebrity.

"I'm a f-king celebrity, do you know who I am? I'm Offset from Migos," the rapper said, referring to his hip-hop trio.

"You told me to put my hands up. I'm not doing that. There's 25,000 people on my live stream," he added.

The "Clout" rapper also threatened the cops that they can get suede publicly for harassing him.

Offset tries to remain calm inside the car, but things escalated quickly when one of the officers tried to reach through the window and open the vehicle's door.

"You can't do that!" Offset shouted.

"It's not legal! I'm gonna sue the s-t outta you. Ya'll know who I am?" he added.

But the rapper's Instagram live session was eventually cut off after the cops opened his car, and he steps out to get handcuffed.

Offset was detained in Los Angeles while on Instagram Live after run-in with Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/YbRR8WNIXg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2020

Cardi B Live Stream

Meanwhile, it appears that Cardi B was with Offset when the commotion happened. It turns out that the rapper was also on a live stream, featuring a bunch of Trump supporters on the road.

The video shows the couple cruising along Beverly Hills when they came across the campaign rally with tons of pick-up trucks bearing Trump and American flags.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was also able to capture how some protesters with face covers and water guns getting near their vehicle.

Cardi B stunned by trump supporters moments prior to offset alleged arrest pic.twitter.com/IQEzJDcLtl — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 25, 2020

Offset Is Free

While Cardi B's on-and-off husband was cuffed and detained by the authorities, he was not wholly arrested. Instead, the police arrested Cardi B's 20-year-old cousin, Marcelo Almanzar. According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, they arrested Almanzar for carrying a concealed weapon and bearing a loaded firearm in public.

"On 10/24/2020, at approximately 5:02 PM, Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him," the BHPD said in a Twitter post.

"After the on-scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle [Almanzar] was arrested," the statement reads.

Cardi B's cousin is now being held on a $35,000 bond and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public.

