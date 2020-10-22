Lily James Breaks Silence... But Not About The Kissing Scandal With Dominic West

After ghosting press junkets and canceling several TV appearances, Lily James made her first talk show guesting following the massive photo scandal with Dominic West in Italy.

It could be recalled that over the weekend, the 31-year-old "Cinderella" actress made headlines after she was spotted getting cozy, touchy, and smoochy with co-star Dominic West, who is married to aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald.

During their two-day Roman holiday, the actors playing a father-and-daughter role in "The Pursuit of Love" was seen riding an e-scooter together, dining in at a restaurant, and waiting at the airport. In all instances, James and West have photographed canoodling and being extra sweet to each other.

James has been avoiding the press this past few weeks, even if she is scheduled to have a back-to-back press junket and TV appearances to promote her upcoming Netflix drama, "Rebecca."

First TV Appearance After The Smoochy Scandal

But on Wednesday night, the lead actress of Daphne du Maurier's novel adaptation had her first virtual chat guesting at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" show.

Despite the viral photo and left and right backlash, James failed to address the controversy and only talks about her upcoming Netflix series.

The interview started as Jimmy Fallon asked about James's recent quarantine project, where she teaches a Broadway class via Zoom.

"I was teaching audition technique, which is insane because I am terrible at auditions. I auditioned for Mamma Mia! during Glastonbury weekend. I knew I had to sing in this audition; I was desperate for this part," James explained.

The "woman of the hour" said she finds the classes a great way for performers to unleash their skills, which may have also been on lockdown during the coronavirus global pandemic.

And speaking of her hit movie "Mama Mia," the actress, who was wearing a pale green Victoria Beckham dress, also addressed the rumors of having a 3rd installment of the said movie.

When Fallon asked if she would be interested in joining a possible "Mama Mia 2," James said: "Yes, I would do 4,5,6,7,8,9,10. I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm theirs."

James also lowkey promoted "Rebecca" by praising her 60-year-old co-star, Kristin Scott Thomas' work on the movie.

"She's just chilling and wonderful in every way," Lily said of the veteran actress.

James and West Violated COVID-19 Protocol?

James' recent interview with Jimmy Fallon came after local authorities in Italy said they would investigate James and West's viral photo in Italy, where they were seen riding tandem in an electronic scooter.

The photo shows the actress wearing a flowy black floral dress, a face mask, and sunglasses as she navigates the e-scooter, while the 51-year-old veteran actor scoops her on the back.

Speaking to "The Sun, "Italy's local councilor Stefano Marin said that riding tandem on an e-scooted is highly forbidden since the health crisis hit the country.

"It's a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new Covid laws," Marin said.

"You are supposed to maintain social distance, and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance," he added.

The government official said that since they have been alerted on such violation, they will conduct further investigation since they implement a law that is "equal for all."

