Lily Allen Gets Real About Female Sexuality With Own Adult Merchandise

Newly married Lily Allen champions female pleasure as she launches her own sex toy and proudly admits she maintains her personal sexual pleasure by using one.

Despite recently marrying David Harbour, Lily Allen shared how she manages to keep herself pleased with the help of an intimate tool that she designed with the adult toy manufacturer, Womanizer.

In an Instagram post, the "Oh My God" singer enthusiastically announced that she partnered with the said brand to create a sex toy variation that helped change her life.

"I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal... My very own sex toy!" Allen wrote, alongside a promotional photo of herself holding the tiny sex toy in a pink and orange hue.

"The Liberty is available everywhere now. Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience," she added.

The 35-year-old singer also proudly admits that she masturbates using sex toys from the said brand. As she launched her new toy, Allen also encouraged women worldwide to discuss their sexuality and pleasure openly.

"Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully, this little toy will help you do that! #IMasturbate #LilyAllenxWomanizer," she added.

Alongside her photo posing with "Liberty," Allen also posted a clip promoting her new product.

"Loving yourself should be the most natural thing in the world. We all deserve amazing orgasms, right? So let's be open about it," Allen said in the video.

According to Lily Allen, the £89 or $116 "Liberty" toy guarantees mind-blowing satisfaction, so it will be worth every penny.

"It changed my orgasmic experience all together. If I want a guaranteed orgasm, I will definitely reach for my toys," Allen said.

Besides designing her own sex toy, Allen also joined the company and hailed as Chief Liberation Officer. As the head of the #IMasturbate campaign, the mother-of-two aims to raise awareness on sex positivity and female masturbation.

"Sex toys are still seen as a taboo," Allen said.

"Female pleasure in itself is a taboo subject. The only way to make subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly, frequently, and without shame or guilt," she added.

As per Womanizer, their collaboration with Lily Allen started when the singer recommended their products in her autobiography called "My Thoughts Exactly."

Allen hopes that the collaboration will encourage women to talk freely about masturbation.

Meanwhile, Allens fans raved about the big announcement and applauded the singer for championing female pleasure.

"Lily Allen knows what she doing. Releasing a sex toy just as people are banned from casual sex. I support that business acumen," one Twitter user wrote.

"Lily Allen made an entire pop song about her boyfriend being shit in bed and then launched her own sex toy. If that isn't inspirational, I don't know what is," another one added.

One fan noted: "Lily Allen bringing out a sex toy and declaring she masturbates is beautiful love that for her."

