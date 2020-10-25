Hannah Brown Stuns With Nude Photo on IG, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette" is well-loved for how she is not afraid to portray and embrace her natural self. This time, she took it a tad further in cementing that message by posting a tastefully nude photo on social media.

The IG photo shocked many, although majority of it is the positive kind of surprise. She merely captioned the photo with "Views," but the comment section of the post exploded with comments and praises.

"OKAYYYY HANNAH B!" Demi Lovato wrote in the comment section.

One fan wrote, ""We weren't ready for this Ms Brown!" with tons of clapping and fire emojis.

Another posted a lengthier message to express approval, "Holy Hannah! What a ridiculously powerful yet elegant capture. You are life, girl, this is beyond beautiful. ️"

Who Took The Shot? Taylor Cameron the Ex?

Some people assumed that her photo must have been taken by someone from behind her to be able to capture such a nice shot.

Some of them believe that it could have been her ex Taylor Cameron. The two--as far as the media and their fans are concerned--are in amicable terms, so the assumption is not that farfetched.

Cameron and Brown claimed they briefly reunited and then split once more this summer because of personal trauma, notably after Cameron's mom Andrea died and Brown's own brother had an overdose.

"We were kind of leaning on each other now at this point," Cameron explained at the time. "We were both going through things so we were kind of each other's support system all of a sudden," he added.

Cameron also said that while he already has his family to be with him during the tough time, it's still always nice to lean on someone outside that inner circle.

In another interview with Us Weekly, however, Cameron said that he and Brown are in a better place with them apart rather than together.

Brown Looking for New Guy Though

But then, fans should know better. Brown could have very well taken this nude photo herself by just setting the timer. Plus, just last week, Brown hinted to be still in the lookout for that special someone. Her mind is so far away from Cameron, so to speak.

On Sunday, October 18, the 26-year-old Alabama native dared to ask out a stranger who caught her eye while out on the street in Los Angeles.

Capturing her bold move in a video on he IG story, she explained that the beautiful man walked by and they kind of smiled at each other.

But because she was too nervous to say anything to the guy, she opted to leave a note for him instead. Still quite bold.

She shared to her fans that in the note, she wrote to remind the guy that they smiled at each other on the sidewalk and that she was the girl wearing a pink dress.

She then left her number and a statement to call her sometime.

After she figured out which car is the guy's, she left the note on its windshield, "Maybe we'll show our kids this someday," Brown captioned the clip. "And our grandkids. Lol."

READ MORE: Britney Spears Cannot Marry, Have Baby with Boyfriend, Makeup Artist Shares Scary Reason

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles