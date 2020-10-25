Iggy Azalea Heartbreak: Aussie Rapper Is Now a Single Mom

Iggy Azalea is one tough momma!

The "Fancy" hitmaker recently confirmed that she and boyfriend Playboi Carti have broken up following a cryptic message over her socials.

In her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, declared that she is single and would raise her son alone.

"What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone, and I'm not in a relationship."

Prior to this, fans speculate that the mother-of-one and the "Woke Up like This" rapper were in a relationship drama after she posted, "You lost a real 1!!!! People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone."

The Australian-born rapper marked the end of her two-year romance with the 24-year-old Georgia native, whom she shares with her 4-month-old son.

Welcoming the Good Life

In July, news broke that Iggy Azalea secretly gave birth to her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Just days after, the singer confirmed the news on her IG Stories and said that she kept quiet because she wanted her son to have a private life.

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world," she explained, adding, "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret, and I love him beyond words."

According to TMZ, the proud parents were thrilled for the little bundle of joy.

With this, the "They Afraid of You" rapper splurged a whopping $400,000 on a family-friendly 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It was delivered to Georgia with a $10,000 rush shipping fee.

An insider also revealed to the gossip outlet that the father-of-one bought the luxury car so he could quickly and safely attach a baby car seat while preserving his rapper swagger reputation.

The 24-year-old also had an upgrade to his posh SUV, adding two leather seats and a cocktail table.

Not only that, the family of three also ensured that they would be able to enjoy the sunny afternoon in Georgia with their tilting and retractable sunroof. They also attached fold-down TV screens so baby Onyx wouldn't get bored on the road.

In December 2019, rumors sparked that Iggy is pregnant with Carti's child fter the singer went on a hiatus on social media.

At the same time, a source close to the pair revealed to Hollywood Unlocked that Azalea was six months pregnant and reportedly engaged to her boyfriend after showing off her massive ring during her appearance on "The X Change Rate."

Iggy Azalea's Previous Relationship

Prior to Playboi Cari, the blonde bombshell was previously linked to NBA star Nick "Swaggy P" Young way back in 2013.

The two were engaged briefly before deciding to call off the wedding in 2016 over a leaked video where Young bragged about cheating on the "Fancy" hitmaker.

