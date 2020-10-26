Drake's New Album: Canadian Star Drops Teaser, Release Date for 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake teased his fans as he dropped surprising news about his upcoming album.

Over the weekend, the Canadian crooner released a short clip as he celebrated his 34th birthday.

In a tweet, the "One Dance" hitmaker announced that his sixth studio album, which he calls "Certified Lover Boy," will be out in early 2021.

Furthermore, the one-minute video featured a young boy gazing into the bright sky as a light shines down on him.

The clip also recreated the two-time Grammy Award winner's previous album covers that include "Nothing Was the Same," "Take Care," and "Dark Lane Demo Tapes."

On the other hand, fans flocked to the comment section to show some love for Drake and his forthcoming album.

"Chills.. This seems like it's gonna be special," one wrote, while another pointed out that Drake might be dropping his album on New Year's Day.

"I'm gonna guess the release date, right here, rn. 1/1/21 since that's a new music Friday on New Year's Day witch would be sick asf for Drake to drop. Another date could be 1/22/21 because it's just a guess lmao."

On the other hand, one fan appeared to get his video's message and speculated its a "mixture" of his previous albums.

"So if I understand this trailer right, the album will be a mixture between 4 of his albums/tapes: So Far Gone, Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes."

Meanwhile, an individual offered a pediction that it might be the singer's last musical project.

"I'm so happy, but there's a part of me that thinks this might be his last as he's reminiscing over his past projects, and it makes me sad."

Amid the positive response, one user wanted the "In My Feelings" hitmaker to speak about issues surrounding his personal life.

"Biggest artist of the last decade, and he still be saying nothing in his raps. Drake keeps it too safe, in my opinion. I might be wrong but, mans doesn't address real-life situations outside girls, sex, money, fame, and cars."

Prior to this, Drizzy released his last studio album in 208 titled "Scorpion," covering songs like "Don't Matter to Me" and his chart-topping song, "God's Plan."

Interestingly, this year, the 34-year-old R&B star launched his mixtape compilation called "Dark Lane Demo Tapes."

Released on May 1 by OVO Sound and Republic Records, Drake dropped 14 tracks, which he collaborated with fellow hip-hop artists including Young Thug, Future, Playboi Carti, Giveon, Fivio Foreign, Sosa Geek, and award-winning artist Chris Brown.

Drake also reached a historic feat after Billboard Music announced that he is the first male artist to have debuted three songs at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for his song "Tootsie Slide."

On the other hand, his female counterpart is the legendary singer Mariah Carey, who received three number one debuts on the Hot 100 from 1995 to 1997.

